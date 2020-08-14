Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire

Video Credit: KDRV - Published
Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire

Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire

The Grizzly Creek Fire is last estimated at 400 acres, burning along Dead Indian Memorial Road well east of Ashland.

It is burning east of ashland.

We told you about the fire earlier in this newscast.

Take a look at this map.

Oregon department of forestry officials haven't given us an exact area of where it is burning, but it is in the area of dead indian memorial road, near howard prarie lake..

Newswatch 12's adam schumes is live in that area right now.

Adam, you've been speaking with o-d-f crews that are on the scene, what have you learned?

-400 acres due to a wildfire in the area, jackson county is closing dead indian memorial road near mile point 17 at the junction of dead indian memorial road and hyatt prairie road to all eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic will be closed near the junction of dead indian memorial road and forest service road 37.

Travelers will need to use alternate routes.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, the oregon department forestry has ordered a level 2 evacuation (be set, you must prepare to leave at a moment's notice) for all campgrounds around howard prairie lake.

Existing campers in the parks are being notified.

All reservations at the campgrounds have been canceled and campers that have not yet arrived are being contacted and




You Might Like


Tweets about this

wfleeger

William Fleeger RT @ORDeptForestry: The Grizzly Creek Fire near Howard Prairie Lake in Jackson Co is estimated at 300-350 acres. Level 2 (Be Set) evacuatio… 2 days ago

ORDeptForestry

Oregon Forestry The Grizzly Creek Fire near Howard Prairie Lake in Jackson Co is estimated at 300-350 acres. Level 2 (Be Set) evacu… https://t.co/PuPwO0hw2l 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to roughly 400 acres, evacuations in place [Video]

Grizzly Creek Fire grows to roughly 400 acres, evacuations in place

An ODF spokesman said that the fire was located near Grizzly Creek and Dead Indian Memorial Road — just east of Keno Access Road, and roughly to the northeast of Howard Prairie Lake.

Credit: KDRVPublished
Crews responding to fast-growing wildfire east of Ashland, evacuation warnings issued [Video]

Crews responding to fast-growing wildfire east of Ashland, evacuation warnings issued

Fire crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry are on the scene of a growing wildfire roughly to the east of Ashland, in the area of Howard Prairie Lake. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire's size was..

Credit: KDRVPublished
Evacuations Still In Place As Stubborn Lake Fire Burns Near Lake Hughes [Video]

Evacuations Still In Place As Stubborn Lake Fire Burns Near Lake Hughes

Firefighters Friday continued to contend with the 11,000-acre wildfire burning near Lake Hughes which has destroyed several homes and forced dozens of people to flee.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published