The Grizzly Creek Fire is last estimated at 400 acres, burning along Dead Indian Memorial Road well east of Ashland.

Evacuations in place near Howard Prairie Lake due to wildfire

It is burning east of ashland.

Oregon department of forestry officials haven't given us an exact area of where it is burning, but it is in the area of dead indian memorial road, near howard prarie lake..

-400 acres due to a wildfire in the area, jackson county is closing dead indian memorial road near mile point 17 at the junction of dead indian memorial road and hyatt prairie road to all eastbound traffic.

Westbound traffic will be closed near the junction of dead indian memorial road and forest service road 37.

Travelers will need to use alternate routes.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, the oregon department forestry has ordered a level 2 evacuation (be set, you must prepare to leave at a moment's notice) for all campgrounds around howard prairie lake.

Existing campers in the parks are being notified.

All reservations at the campgrounds have been canceled and campers that have not yet arrived are being contacted and