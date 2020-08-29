Friday Night Frenzy Show September 4 Segment 1 Video Credit: WLFI - Published 4 minutes ago Friday Night Frenzy Show and Bonus Video for September 4, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Dakota .. I'm andy .. J-d arland will join us in about 10 minutes .. Six games on tonight's show .. We begin things at ellison stadium .. Ken frauhiger and 0-2 mccutcheon hosting pat shanley and 2-0 lafayette jeff. Andy the bronchos have won this cross town matchup three years running.. Jeff and mccutcheon trending in different directions here through two weeks of the 2020 season.. Those trends continued tonight.. How about this.. No captains for the coin toss.. So the head coaches will have to do.. Brady preston not starting tonight.. He had a brace around his throwing wrist.. Asa koeppen getting the start at quarterback.. And jeff waisting no time scoring... opening drive.. The give is to thomas hogan.. Touchdown bronchos.. The two point conversion is good.. That's defensive lineman jalen monrrow.. Everybody on the jeff roster getting a look in this one.. Later in the half.. Brandon norton weaving and winding his way through traffic.. Jeff continues to extend its lead.. Later preston making an appearance at quarterback.. He gives it to brayden stall.. He's part of a stable of running backs for the bronchos.. I think you get the point here. Preston rushes for a score of his own right before the first half.. Jeff blows the doors off mccutcheon.. 49-0 the final.. Staying in the n-c-c .. Harrison welcoming logansport to a-j rickard field. The raiders looking to bounce back after a loss to westfield last week .. Good news here .. Marcel atisso making his season debut .. The senior back from a knee injury. Opening harrison drive ... atisso picks up the first down .. Atisso's day done early. The senior played two series and finished with 4 carries for 50 yards. The raiders just fine without no. 25. Same drive .. Omarion dixon .. A 25- yard touchdown run .. The raiders take a quick 7-nothing lead. That changed very quickly .. Zion king .. Zig .. Zag .. Zoom .. An 80-yard punt return for no. 8-1 .. King had himself a night .. More on that in just a moment. Terry peebles and company are in complete control .. 14-zip the score .. Move to the second .. Now 21-nothing home team. It's dixon .. Big o .. His third touchdown of the game .. 27-nothing harrison .. Dixon not the only raider to find the endzone three times .. King on the receiving end of that tyler knoy pass.. Harrison is blending the berries into a smoothie .. It's 34-zip and there's still over five minute remaining in the first half.. So we continue .. Next drive .. Knoy to king .. Dakota .. Touchdown raiders .. Sam newton that's for you. Harrison punishes logansport 54-0 the final .. The raiders improve to 2-1 on the season .. Up next: at lafayette jeff .. That does it for the first half of the frenzy .. Coming up .. We'll make stops at southmont .. Benton central .. Hamilton heights .. And central catholic! The defending class a state champs finally kicked off the new season this evening .. Find out how the knights did against northwestern when the frenzy continues after the break. Stick with us! We're back on the frenzy ..





