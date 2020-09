China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:17s - Published 3 minutes ago China kidnapped Indian men? Arunachal Pradesh police probes | Oneindia News Arunachal Pradesh families allege 5 men were kidnapped by Chinese PLA troops; Donald Trump offers help on India, China border standoff, calls situation 'nasty'; Rajnath Singh, Chinese Defence Minister meet amid LAC tensions; NCW demands Shiv Sena MLA arrest after threat to Kangana Ranaut over Mumbai becoming Pakistan Occupied Kashmir remark; Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrested over drug charges & more news #Headlines #ChinaKidnap #KanganaRanaut 0

Related news from verified sources Probe on after families allege 5 men kidnapped by China's PLA from Arunachal Arunachal Pradesh police has launched a probe following reports that five people, who had gone...

Tweets about this Thejas Manjar Chinese Army kidnapped 5 Indian civilians from Arunachal Pradesh . But Indian Army rescues 3 Chinese citizens whoโ€ฆ https://t.co/6GNnyMh0qQ 16 seconds ago Vigilant ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ฏ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡บ๐Ÿ‡ญ๐Ÿ‡ฐ๐Ÿ‡น๐Ÿ‡ผ๐Ÿ‡ซ๐Ÿ‡ท๐Ÿ‡ง๐Ÿ‡น @ANI And China kidnapped Indian boys from a village of Arunachal Pradesh near border. 37 minutes ago Time8News The claim came at a time when tensions have flared up again in eastern Ladakh after China's unsuccessful attempt toโ€ฆ https://t.co/bwwtg80VzB 42 minutes ago naashonomics Next Ban on #china firms #china kidnapped 5 young men from #ArunachalPradesh #india https://t.co/yHIN9wPqAn 1 hour ago sanatani behen RT @jtndrprksh: #China kidnapped 5 local youths in Arunachal,working as porters with #IndianArmy. They can be interrogated for more info onโ€ฆ 1 hour ago Jiten #China kidnapped 5 local youths in Arunachal,working as porters with #IndianArmy. They can be interrogated for moreโ€ฆ https://t.co/0a4eOjxQKJ 1 hour ago Roshan Singh China kidnapped 5 local youths in Arunachal,working as porters with Indian Army. They can be interrogated for moreโ€ฆ https://t.co/doadvAMRHq 2 hours ago Nitish Kumar Singh When China couldn't do anything to Indian Army, they kidnapped 5 Indian citizens from Arunachal Pradesh - India-China Tensions. 4 hours ago