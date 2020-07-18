Eoin Morgan praises leadership qualities of Chris Jordan and Tom Curran

England captain Eoin Morgan talked up the leadership of Chris Jordan and TomCurran after they helped produce an excellent fightback to beat Australia inthe first of three Twenty20 internationals at the Ageas Bowl.
After setting163 for victory, following a crucial 66 from Dawid Malan, the hosts were onthe ropes with Aaron Finch and David Warner putting on 98 for the firstwicket.
Jofra Archer made the breakthrough with Finch out four short of hisfifty and he also saw off Warner for 58.
Mandatory credit ECB England’s virtual media conference with England captain,Eoin Morgan, after the second Vitality IT20 versus Pakistan at Emirates OldTrafford. England won by five wickets. England leads the three-match series1-0 with one match to play.
Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England and Wales Cricket Board’s strict guidelines by taking a brief detour to his flat in Hove between first and second Tests against the West Indies, during which he met with an individual from outside the ‘bio-secure’ bubble.
Sam Curran felt James Anderson removed any doubt about his ability to continueperforming at “world class” levels as England’s seamers left Pakistan introuble at the start of the second Test. Rather than sweep aside criticism ofhis performance in last week’s series opener in Manchester, the most prolificpaceman in Test history admitted that he had slipped below his usual highstandards and asked for the chance to put things right at the Ageas Bowl.
Joe Root confirms that James Anderson will not be rested for the second Testagainst Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. “Jimmy is likely to play, yes. Wouldn’tyou give him the opportunity with nearly 600 wickets?” Root said.
