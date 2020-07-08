Javadekar, Sharad Pawar review COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai, says Maha Minister; actor responds



A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.

