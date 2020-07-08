Javadekar, Sharad Pawar review COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

A massive row has broken put after actor Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. Maharashtra Home Minister hit out at Kangana and said that the Mumbai police is compared to Scotland Yard and added that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that while Kangana is doing the talking, there was some other group behind her who are trying to defame the state and its police department. The actor hit back immediately saying that she would return to Mumbai on 9th September and dared those opposing her return to try and stop her. Kangana Ranaut had earlier also said that she is more afraid of the Mumbai police now than the movie mafia gang and called on the centre to provide security to her in Mumbai. She had said that she will help the Narcotics Control Bureau in its probe into the Bollywood drug angle in the Sushant6 Singh Rajput death case. Watch the video for all the details on the story.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published
Speaking on the current COVID-19 situation in national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on September 05 stated that the situation in Delhi is under control. He said, "We have more than doubled the testing in Delhi, in the last week. 37,000 tests were conducted yesterday. Positivity rate is close to 8%. The case fatality rate is around 0.5%. The situation in Delhi is under control." The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi has reached 1,85,220 after the city reported 2914 new cases on September 04.
As many as 86,432 people were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the data of Health Ministry showed on September 05, pushing the confirmed infections past 40 lakh-mark. 1,089 deaths in the same period took the COVID casualties figure to 69,561. The active cases are 8.46 lakh. More than 31 lakh people have overcome the virus. According the ICMR, India tested 10.59 lakh samples on September 04.
Amid the ongoing 'letter politics' in the Congress party, senior leader PC Chacko said that "things need to be corrected in party's leadership". He said, "I personally feel that certain things that should be corrected in the leadership of the party. But that shouldn't have been in the form of letter." "Opposition parties are looking forward to Congress to coordinate activities with them. Those who oppose Modi whether it is Sharad Pawar or Lalu Prasad including Communist leaders. All over India, Congress has its footprint. All regional and small parties want the leadership of the Congress to call and discuss with them. This is what they expect from Congress but this is not happening. So they are really disappointed," further added.
Bharatiya Janata Party's vice president Uma Bharti has fired a verbal attack on NCP leader Sharad Pawar's recent remark on Ram Temple. Hitting back at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's remark of building a temple will eradicate Corona; Bharti said, "This statement is against Lord Ram, not against PM Modi".
From Serum Institute of India clarifying over availability of vaccine shots to the government announcing new SOPs for resuming film and TV shooting, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Serum Institute of India (SII) denied reports of a vaccine shot launching in 73 days. SSI said the government has granted it permission to manufacture and stock Covishield. Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar issued SOPs for the resumption of film and television production. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said the COvid-19 vaccine may be available by year-end. Several cities, states in India under lockdown over the weekend in view of Covid-19. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published
The Centre announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for resuming shooting of films and TV programs on Sunday. The SOPs were announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. SOPs include social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks. Javadekar added that shooting can be started using these SOPs. The SOPs have been released in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. SOPs have been finalized after consulting health and home ministries. "Shooting of films, TV serials was stopped due to COVID for the last 6 months. Some states had given permissions so it had somehow started in places. We have issued SOPs for shooting as per international experience, consulting Health ministry and Home ministry," Javadekar said. He added, "Apart from actors, all others will have to wear masks during shoots. Social distancing will also have to be followed by all. This is an important aspect of the economy and employs millions of people. We have issued SOPs to facilitate the production activity to resume.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:49Published
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 28 inaugurated COVID-19 hospital at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders were present at the inaugural function. Maharashtra remains worst affected state due to COVID-19 with over 1.7 lakh active cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a review meeting with elected representatives on July 30. The meeting was held to discuss the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the review meeting.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting at Varsha Bungalow on July 27. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad and Eknath Shinde were also present during the meeting.
After actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, now the latter's wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have contracted COVID-19. However, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus. The information was revealed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Twitter.
While speaking to media in Mumbai on July 08, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope spoke on reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days amid coronavirus outbreak in the state. He said, "Hotels have re-opened in Maharashtra, likewise, we will consider reopening of restaurants and gymnasiums in coming days." "We are positive about it. If social distancing norms are strictly followed, then there is no problem in reopening these two," Health Minister added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh on August..