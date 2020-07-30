Global  
 

Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis.

Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases.

Ajit Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, took stock of the situation and discussed the way forward to tackle the crisis.

Pawar reportedly called for smooth functioning of the jumbo hospitals in Pune and asked officials to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders wherever needed.

There are a total of 10,799 active cases in hospitals and 2,380 are under home isolation currently.

Earlier in the week, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had also held meetings with health officials to discuss the Covid issue.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had also attended one of the meeting with Shard the NCP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile Maharashtra has a cumulative count of 9,90,795, including 28,282 deaths, 7,00,715 patients discharged and 2,61,432 active cases.

Watch the full video for all the latest updates from India’s worst Covid hit city.


