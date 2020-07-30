Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar participated in a review meeting over COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope attended the meeting in Pune. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 8,63,062.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and former CM Devendra Fadnavis on August 28 inaugurated COVID-19 hospital at Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil and other leaders were present at the inaugural function. Maharashtra remains worst affected state due to COVID-19 with over 1.7 lakh active cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted a review meeting with elected representatives on July 30. The meeting was held to discuss the measures taken to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Aaditya Thackeray was also present in the review meeting.
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held review meeting with District Administration officials of Pune over COVID-19 situation on September 11. The total cases in Pune risen to 2,06,290. Number of active cases mounts to 69,456.
Artists staged protest in Pune over theatres being completely shut form past 6 months. Artists are facing financial crisis as 'art' is their only source of income. But due to corona induced lockdown, their shows could not take place. Protestors demanded re-opening of theatres and dance classes in the state with at least 50% capacity. Artists wore traditional attires and held banners to show their anguish.
Speaking on the private schools planning to charge COVID fees in Karnataka when the schools reopen, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on September 11 stated that the government will take adequate actions against it. He said, "This is very strange. In the name of COVID, they should reduce the fees, not levy more. I am going to take adequate actions against it." The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka mount to 4,30,947.
Punjab Health Minister, Balbir Singh Sidhu said the high COVID fatalities in the state are attributable to co-morbidities and lifestyle related diseases, adding that without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. "Without a vaccine, the only prevention is taking precautions. Most COVID related deaths here are attributable to co morbidities and other lifestyle diseases," Sidhu told ANI.
The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on September 07 held a webinar on International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies. During the webinar, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the campaign to reduce pollution of 100 selected cities of the country in coming four years.
As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..
Union minister Prakash Javadekar spoke on sero survey and increasing testing in Pune. Javadekar said that print and social media will notify people to not spit and wear masks. There would be fine of Rs..
