|
|
|
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal
US president Donald Trump announced Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties after a meeting with the country's leaders at the White House.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AP Top Stories Sept. 4 P
Here are the top stories for Friday, Sept. 4th: Biden slams Trump over alleged comments about U.S. troops; Trump announces Serbia-Kosovo agreement: Jacob Blake..
USATODAY.com
WH touts brokered deal between Serbia, Kosovo
The White House is touting the U.S. brokered deal that has led Serbia and Kosovo to normalize economic ties as part of broader agreement that includes Israel...
USATODAY.com
|
Related news from verified sources
|
WASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as...
WorldNews - Published
Also reported by •Deutsche Welle •Hindu •USATODAY.com •Newsmax •VOA News
|
The White House is touting the U.S. brokered deal that has led Serbia and Kosovo to normalize...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|