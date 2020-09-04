Global  
 

Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal

US president Donald Trump announced Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties after a meeting with the country's leaders at the White House.


Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel

Kosovo, Serbia normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel WASHINGTON (AP) — Serbia and Kosovo announced Friday that they have normalized economic ties as...
WH touts brokered deal between Serbia, Kosovo

The White House is touting the U.S. brokered deal that has led Serbia and Kosovo to normalize...
