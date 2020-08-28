Global  
 

Black Lives Matter demonstrators take to streets of New York

Black Lives Matter demonstrators in New York City chanted: “If we don’t get it?

Burn it down.” during a non-violent demonstration in Manhattan on Saturday (September 5th).

The march was organized to protest the killing of Kawaski Trawick, a 32-year-old man shot to death by police in his apartment in The Bronx in April 2019.

Demonstrators marched from Times Square to the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

At one point in the march, police officers stopped a vehicle that was supporting the protesters.


