Protests continued Thursday from Kentucky to New York over the decision not to charge any police officers for killing Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's...

Hollywood stars are outraged over a Louisville grand juryโ€™s decision not to bring murder charges...

LamedVav-loves President TRUMP 2020โฌ ๏ธ RT @AdamMilstein : Riots and anarchy continue: 2 officers shot in Louisville as protests erupt nationwide over Breonna Taylor. Both officeโ€ฆ 51 minutes ago

ScotsWoman These bastards will continue to cause chaos and destruction. This just give the fuckers a reason to be the punks thโ€ฆ https://t.co/y0fq2fePyC 29 minutes ago