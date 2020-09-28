Local Attorney Discusses Breonna Taylor Case

Video Credit: KADN - Published 3 minutes ago

Crime where a liu know you have to decide whether or not to initiate formal prosecution against the suspect in this case the suspect would be the officers who who fired their weapons and the way that is done is you you collect was got a grand jury which is.

Basically just any old person who's on the perjury duty and they are allowed to be presented the entirety of all the evidence.

So it's not a trial all other don't older being given is the evidence and they have to determine if there's is a more likely than not if they assume all this stuff is true grounds to proceed to trial and so it's a very low threshold it's not like the beyond a reasonable doubt threshold of evidence that we have at the trial level.

This is a much more lower level like a preponderance of the evidence so the state only has the burden of like 51% it's a big show that 51% is more likely in their favor the not to the grand jury says go ahead.

So they listen to everything i am and what they did is they determined that the only- crime that they felt that there was sufficient evidence to present a charge was with what's called wanton endangerment was one of the detectives on the officers and that is acrime that basically is when you fire your weapons and you are.

Grossly negligent in making sure your safety isn't sure that you know you're not putting the public at risk that you're not.

Being careful of what your backgrounds are- but as far as like the shooting into brianna taylor herself- that ultimately killed her or into her- boyfriend time.

There were no charges presented along those lines and that's what got a lot of people upset because- the narratives that were told so if we if we go into what that information was that the grand jury was presented with- a lot of the narrative that the headlines presented to us- show that wasn't exactly true.

So we saw that there were witnesses and even the.

To the testimony of the border himself indicated the offer.

Did not.

Three different times and it was after the third time of knocking wood the door had not been answered that they used a battering rams to break in the door- brianna taylor and her boyfriend were in the hallway.

And he had his gun at the ready and as soon as the detectives and the officers.

Entered the domicile of the very first shot was from the boyfriend's gone.

And so the officers returned fire brianna taylor was struck.

And so in order to be able to- deliver an indictment on the officers for her death.

What they would have needed to see.

Is that there was a defect with the warrants.

That possibly it was the wrong address- that they didn't properly execute the warrants.

Of that there was a violation on their behalf that ended up leading to the death.

But what the evidence showed was that the- though the warrant was properly issued.

There was a proper affidavit of probable cause side by a magistrate- it was executed properly lee it had the right address- they they they did knock and identify themselves now there is a little bit of a dispute about whether.

The boyfriend heard that but as far as- what the evidence the undisputed evidence shows.

They did not.

They did break in the door so that was all legal- and so there are there are some questions about you know what.

Was the state of mind of the board for the time versus what was stated by the cops.

But that's not super relevant as to what the grand jury was looking at because- they aren't allowed to resolve issues of fact.

Of this was that what was heard they're just looking at okay.

This is this is all the evidence and they didn't think that there was enough there to