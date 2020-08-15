Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Tsikhanouskaya has insisted she is open to discussing the situation in her country with all parties, including Russia.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Belarusian politician and educator

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime [Video]

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime

The former presidential candidate called for UN help "to stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:04Published

Belarus: Tikhanovskaya urges UN intervention to stop violence

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says options should include sanctions on those close to Alexander Lukashenko.
BBC News
Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles [Video]

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.
BBC News

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Thousands of women in Belarus protest against Lukashenko [Video]

Thousands of women in Belarus protest against Lukashenko

As women, students, and LGBTQ people march, prominent opposition activist says authorities forced her to leave Belarus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

Belarus: Large crowds expected in protests against Lukashenko

 An opposition activist says she was forced to leave the country as dozens of protesters are detained.
BBC News
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:05Published

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe

Today in History for September 1st

 Highlights of this day in history: Nazi Germany invades Poland, start of World War II; Beslan hostage crisis begins in Russia; Bobby Fischer beats Boris Spassky..
USATODAY.com

Today in History for August 31st

 Highlights of this day in history: Britain's Princess Diana killed in a Paris car crash; Poland's Solidarity labor movement born; Jack the Ripper's first victim..
USATODAY.com

Warsaw Zoo plans to give elephants cannabidiol to help them chill

 Warsaw Zoo in Poland has announced it will trial the use of medical cannabidiol (CBD) on two of its animals to help relieve stress.The project "hemp for..
New Zealand Herald
Belarusians in Poland join protests against President Lukashenko [Video]

Belarusians in Poland join protests against President Lukashenko

Thousands of Belarusians living in Poland joined the protests on Saturday, some of them waving banners with the slogan "Belarusian Life Matters."

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

VOA Interview: Belarus Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells VOA, ‘Our plan is absolutely clear....
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row [Video]

PMQs: Blackford refutes allegations in PM holiday leak row

The Westminster Leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) Ian Blackford has disputed claims made in the media that he leaked the location of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's camping holiday in..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:12Published
PMQs: PM refused to meet bereaved due to legal issue [Video]

PMQs: PM refused to meet bereaved due to legal issue

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his decision not to meet Covid-19 bereaved families, after agreeing to the meeting last week, due to a legal dispute between the family group and the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:15Published
A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [Video]

A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, has become a figurehead of the pro-democracy movement in..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:54Published