Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister

Tsikhanouskaya has insisted she is open to discussing the situation in her country with all parties, including Russia.

Belarusians in Poland join protests against President Lukashenko Thousands of Belarusians living in Poland joined the protests on Saturday, some of them waving banners with the slogan "Belarusian Life Matters."

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.View on euronews

An opposition activist says she was forced to leave the country as dozens of protesters are detained.

Thousands of women in Belarus protest against Lukashenko As women, students, and LGBTQ people march, prominent opposition activist says authorities forced her to leave Belarus.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says options should include sanctions on those close to Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime The former presidential candidate called for UN help "to stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe".View on euronews