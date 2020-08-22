Global  
 

'The regime is in agony': Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko

"Our demonstrations are working and our strikes are working (...) The fact that they are kidnapping people shows that they feel fear and don't know what to do," Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told Euronews.


Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova detained by masked men

 Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized from the streets of Minsk by masked men and taken away in a..
633 arrested in Belarus mass protests

 Minsk, Sep 7 : At least 633 people were arrested in Belarus following a fourth consecutive weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, the..
Protesters beaten and detained in Belarus [Video]

People in camouflage worked alongside riot police in the Belarusian capital Minsk on Sunday beating and detaining people protesting against the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Belarus protest leader detained at border [Video]

Ukrainian authorities said Maria Kolesnikova ripped up her passport and thwarted an attempt to expel her from Belarus a day after her allies said she was grabbed off a Minsk street by masked men. Francis Maguire reports.

Belarus claims opposition leader arrested trying to flee to Ukraine

 Associates and a Ukrainian official, however, say Maria Kolesnikova was actually detained after refusing to be forced out of her country.
Belarus protests: Maria Kolesnikova 'detained at Ukraine border'

 Maria Kolesnikova is reportedly detained at the border with Ukraine the day after her disappearance.
Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to meet Polish Prime Minister [Video]

Tsikhanouskaya has insisted she is open to discussing the situation in her country with all parties, including Russia.View on euronews

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime [Video]

The former presidential candidate called for UN help "to stop blatant human rights violations and cynical disregard for human dignity right in the middle of Europe".View on euronews

'We'll find a solution': EU's Michel confident over COVID fund dispute [Video]

"This won't be easy, as there are different interpretations on the table, but I'm totally convinced that we'll find a solution," European Council President Charles Michel told Euronews.

London 'must not play with peace in Ireland' during Brexit trade talks, warns Irish lawmaker [Video]

"The last thing we want to see is somehow the British government trying to play with peace in Ireland as some sort of negotiating gambit towards fishing rights or state aid," Irish lawmaker Neale Richmond told Euronews.

How the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030 [Video]

In this special edition of Futuris, Euronews looks at how the EU is trying to make one hundred cities carbon neutral by 2030.View on euronews

Dining in the Dubai desert and cooking beneath the sand [Video]

In this episode of Taste, Euronews heads to the Dubai desert to sample and discover a Bedouin dish cooked beneath the sand.View on euronews

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urges UN sanctions against Lukashenko regime

The former presidential candidate called for UN help "to stop blatant human rights violations and...
Belarus: Lukashenko raises prospect of fresh elections

President Alexander Lukashenko has refused to rule out holding fresh elections in an interview with...
Up-close look at opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova hours before alleged kidnapping in Minsk [Video]

Three of the Belarusian opposition’s top organizers were reported missing Monday (September 7), the day after tens of thousands joined protests in the country’s capital of Minsk that kept up the..

A look at Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya [Video]

Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, has become a figurehead of the pro-democracy movement in..

'We will struggle 'til our victory' [Video]

Belarus's opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged armed forces not to turn on Belarusians if ordered by president Lukashenko.

