Amid China tension, rock blasting in Ladakh as India boosts road infra
To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock to complete the work on all roads connecting Leh and clean the patches which have seen landslides or were blocked otherwise.
According to the BRO officials, the latest types of machines have been roped in costing crores of rupees to cut the road and frequent blasting is also being carried out.
Not only this, BRO workers and hired labourers have been asked to work even on weekends and in double shifts.
The workforce has also been increased considerably sensing the gravity of the current situation at the China border.
An attraction for tourists, the Bangus Valley in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir has always remained difficult to reach due to lack of road connectivity. However, this problem will soon be gone as the construction on a road leading to the tourist spot is underway. At present, people coming to visit the beautiful scenery of Bangus Valley walk on foot for 2 kilometres. But with Border Roads Organisation (BRO), having expertise in building roads in difficult terrain, overseeing the construction work, tourists will be able experience the nature's beauty without torturing their legs. Besides tourists, the road linking project will also ensure better livelihood opportunities for the locals as more people will flock the Bangus Valley once the pathway becomes functional.
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long Bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. The bridge will provide essential support in rehabilitating the villages. The cloudburst and landslide hit Jauljibi-Munsiyari road on July 27. A 50-meter span concrete bridge was completely washed out. BRO completed a 180-ft Bailey bridge on August 16. Many fatalities were also reported due to the landslide and road communication was also broken. The BRO mobilised its bridging resources and set up to construct a 180-feet-long bridge. The biggest challenge was to transport the required resources to the site from Pithoragarh amidst frequent landslides and heavy rains. Speaking to ANI, Colonel Somendra Banerjee said, "The bridge on this nullah was washed away in flash floods following cloudburst on July 27." This connectivity will bring relief to about 20 villages and estimated population of 15,000. The constructed bridge has resumed road communication of 66-kilometre road starting from Jauljibi to Munsiyari.
A zealous Tibetan activist staged a protest outside the Chinese embassy in India's national capital. He was seen waving the Tibetan flag and the Indian tricolour. However, his protest was broken up and he was detained by Delhi police. Cops were seen carrying him to their jeep and driving off. A day earlier, Tibetans in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla were seen cheering for soldiers of the Special Frontier Force. The security personnel were leaving for Ladakh amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Tension between the two neighbours persists despite talks for disengagement of forces. Watch the full video for more.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on his Leh meeting with the soldiers. He said that the situation along LAC is slightly tensed and Army has taken precautionary deployment for the safety, security and safeguard. "The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded." He said that the morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges. "I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of the preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on September 4 reacted on India-China ongoing border tensions. He said, "For the last 2-3 months, the situation has been tensed but we have continuously..