Amid China tension, rock blasting in Ladakh as India boosts road infra

To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has started working round the clock to complete the work on all roads connecting Leh and clean the patches which have seen landslides or were blocked otherwise.

According to the BRO officials, the latest types of machines have been roped in costing crores of rupees to cut the road and frequent blasting is also being carried out.

Not only this, BRO workers and hired labourers have been asked to work even on weekends and in double shifts.

The workforce has also been increased considerably sensing the gravity of the current situation at the China border.