Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Austrian Man Breaks World Record for Standing in Box of Ice

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Austrian Man Breaks World Record for Standing in Box of Ice

Austrian Man Breaks World Record for Standing in Box of Ice

An Austrian extreme athlete broke his own world record by spending over two and a half hours completely submerged in ice.

Josef Koeberl managed to stay two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made box filled with more than 20kg of ice.

Koeberl surpassed his previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 second, set by himself last year.

Report by Avagninag.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Austria Austria Country in Central Europe

Haaland scores first goal for Norway - Nations League round-up

 Erling Braut Haaland scores his first senior goal for Norway but it is not enough to save his side from losing at home to Austria in the Nations League.
BBC News
Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’ [Video]

Simon Calder slams government’s ‘self-isolation roulette’

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence. The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in [Video]

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Shapps: We ‘had to act quickly’ on Croatia [Video]

Shapps: We ‘had to act quickly’ on Croatia

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government’s decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK’s safe travel list. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest [Video]

Dramatic Scenes As Man Catches Fire at Portland Protest

A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon. The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire. Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’. Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released. Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings [Video]

West Mid Police launch murder investigation after stabbings

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Surveys Damage in Typhoon-Hit Area

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts. North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.” State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country’s main newspaper said that local officials will be “gravely punished” for failing to evacuate residents. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published
Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine [Video]

Labour urges government to review two-week quarantine

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement. In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Austrian man spends two-and-a-half hours in box filled with ice cubes

An Austrian man has beaten his own record for the longest full body contact with ice cubes.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Man in box of ice breaks world record

Austrian Josef Koeberl lasted over two hours in a box of ice, wearing only swimming trunks.
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat [Video]

Austrian breaks world record with extreme ice feat

An Austrian extreme athlete on Saturday broke his own world record by spending more than two-and-a-half hours submerged in ice.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published