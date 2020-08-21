Austrian Man Breaks World Record for Standing in Box of Ice

Travel Editor at The Independent Simon Calder says the “flip-flopping on quarantine” and “self-isolation roulette” means nobody can book a holiday with any confidence. The UK removed Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago from its safe travel list on Thursday. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British holidaymakers faced a scramble toreturn from popular destinations. Croatia, Austria and Trinidad & Tobago havebeen removed from the safe travel list, with restrictions coming into effectfrom 4am on Saturday. Mr Shapps said people going anywhere this summer shouldbe travelling with their “eyes open” to the prospect of having to self-isolateon return, pointing to his own experience of having been “caught out” while inSpain last month when it was added to the quarantine list.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps explains the government's decision to remove Croatia - along with Austria and Trinidad & Tobago - from the UK's safe travel list.
A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon.
The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire.
Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’.
Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released.
Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited areas struck by a typhoon and called for 12,000 workers from the capital Pyongyang to join in the recovery efforts.
North Korean state-run TV showed footage of Kim and other officials surveying the damage in a rural and coastal area in South Hamgyong province.
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim said that "the conditions of the overall coastline of our country are poor and sea dikes were not properly built.”
State media did not report any injuries or deaths, but the country's main newspaper said that local officials will be "gravely punished" for failing to evacuate residents.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has called on the government to review its two-week travel quarantine arrangement.
In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted the "dire warnings that have been made regarding job losses by travel-related sectors", adding the government is "putting whole sectors of the economy at risk".