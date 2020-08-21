Austrian Man Breaks World Record for Standing in Box of Ice

An Austrian extreme athlete broke his own world record by spending over two and a half hours completely submerged in ice.

Josef Koeberl managed to stay two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made box filled with more than 20kg of ice.

Koeberl surpassed his previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 second, set by himself last year.

Report by Avagninag.

