Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured in a series of stabbings in Birmingham. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died and sevenpeople were injured in stabbings in Birmingham city centre. West MidlandsPolice declared a major incident after officers were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published
West Midlands Police say there is "absolutely no suggestion" the Birmingham stabbing attacks were hate, gang, or terror related, with the victims appearing to have been chosen at random.
Chief Superintendent Steve Graham confirmed one person died, two remain hospital in critical condition, and five others were injured, following a series of attacks in the town centre overnight. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Multiple people have been injured and a major incident declared after a seriesof stabbings in Birmingham. Police and paramedics were called to reports of aknife attack in the early hours of Sunday, with further stabbings then beingreported.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the rise in Covid-19 cases, particularly amongst the younger generation, across Europe is "concerning".
He added it was important those with the virus did not infect older, and more vulnerable, friends and family. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
An Austrian extreme athlete broke his own world record by spending over two and a half hours completely submerged in ice.
Josef Koeberl managed to stay two hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made box filled with more than 20kg of ice.
Koeberl surpassed his previous record for full-body contact with ice of two hours, eight minutes and 47 second, set by himself last year. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A man’s shoes caught fire during a protest against police violence and racial injustice in Portland, Oregon.
The incident happened after Molotov cocktails were thrown in the street which sparked a large fire.
Police declared a riot, and reportedly deployed tear gas to clear crowds from what they described as an ‘unpermitted demonstration”’.
Arrests were made, but the exact numbers have not been released.
Protests in the city have continued since late May, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn