Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

Eyewitnesses recall 'shocking' Birmingham attack

Two members of the public have recalled the moment they witnessed the stabbings, and the aftermath of the attacks, in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police has since launched a murder investigation after one person died and seven others were injured.

Report by Alibhaiz.

