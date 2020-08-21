Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:14s - Published
Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire

Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire

Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mandatory & Voluntary Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire [Video]

Mandatory & Voluntary Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire

Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published
Some Mandatory Evacuations Due To The Cameron Peak Fire Are Not Voluntary [Video]

Some Mandatory Evacuations Due To The Cameron Peak Fire Are Not Voluntary

The Cameron Peak fire has burned over 23,000 acres and is currently 6% contained.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:21Published
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire As It Grows To 16,600+ Acres [Video]

More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire As It Grows To 16,600+ Acres

More evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for the Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area south of Highway 14..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:14Published