Ash Rains Down, Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak Fire
Mandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.
Mandatory & Voluntary Evacuations Ordered At Cameron Peak FireMandatory evacuations were ordered near the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County on Saturday.
Some Mandatory Evacuations Due To The Cameron Peak Fire Are Not VoluntaryThe Cameron Peak fire has burned over 23,000 acres and is currently 6% contained.
More Evacuations Ordered In Cameron Peak Fire As It Grows To 16,600+ AcresMore evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for the Cameron Peak Fire burning in the northwest portion of Larimer County. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in the area south of Highway 14..