KC Chiefs ink key pieces in offseason

OFF THE 2020 SEASON THISTHURSDAY AGAINST THE TEXANSRIGHT HERE ON 2 WORKS FORYOU.SPORTS ANCHOR CHRIS DIMARIAJOINS US - CHRIS, WHAT CANWE EXPECT FROM K-C THISYEAR?VINCENT, WHAT MORE CAN YOUSAY ABOUT THE CHIEFS?

THEMOST EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE INTHE LEAGUE, APPARENTLY NOLEAD IS SAFE AGAINST THESEGUYS.

THEY'RE COMING OFF ASUPER BOWL WIN, AND THERE'SNO REASON TO THINK THEYCAN'T DO IT AGAIN.LET'S TALK REASONS TO BEHOPEFUL - AND THERE AREMANY.

THIS OFFSEASON - THREEHUGE PIECES INKED TO STAY INK-C.

HEAD COACH ANDY REID,FINALIZING A SIX-YEARCONTRACT AFTER FINALLYWINNING HIS FIRST SUPERBOWL.

STUD TIGHT END TRAVISKELCE - AFOUR-YEAR, 57-MILLION-DOLLARDEAL, AND BIG MONEY MAHOMES- 10 YEARS, 503 MILLIONDOLLARS.

JOINING THISRIDICULOUSLY STACKED OFFENSEIS LSU PRODUCT CLYDEEDWARDS-HELAIRE.

HE WASVAULTED TO THE TOP OF THEDEPTH CHART WHEN STARTERDAMIEN WILLIAMS DECIDED TOOPT OUT OF THE SEASON.THE LAST ROOKIE RUSHER TOSTART IN ANDY RIED'S SYSTEM?KAREEM HUNT - WHO PLAYED THEWHOLE SEASON IN SPENCERWARE'S ABSENCE.

13-HUNDREDYARDS, 8 TOUCHDOWNS, AND ATRIP TO THE PRO BOWL IN 2017FOR HUNT.CLYDE HAS GOT SOME LOFTYEXPECTATIONS IN 2020.KICKOFF IS AT 7:20 THURSDAYNIGHT - AS YOU SAID VINCENTTHAT'S RIGHT HERE ON 2 WORKSFOR YOU.

ARROWHEAD STADIUM- CAPPING ITS CAPACITY AT22% SO THAT SHOULD MEAN ALOT MORE PEOPLE TUNING IN.

ICERTAINLY WILL BE.

I'VE GOTMORE ON COLLEGE FOOTBALL'SWEEK 1 COMING UP IN SPORTS,IN JUST A FEW MINUTES.NEXT A TEN...A WILD ANIMAL ORPHANED