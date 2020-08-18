Global  
 

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes homes in the Philippines

Video Credit: Newsflare
A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake sent people rushing outside their homes just before midnight in the southern Philippines.

The quake struck in San Marcelino town in Davao Occidental province on Sunday night (September 5) at 11:23 pm.

Footage recorded by a stunned resident in Bislig City shows lamps swaying in different direction as the house shook from the earthquake tremors.

Von Jabagaton said he could not decide whether to leave the house or look for a safe space inside when he felt the ground moving.

He said: ''I just stood there watching and filming.

I went out of the house after a few moments.'' There were no immediate reports of injuries from the earthquake.


