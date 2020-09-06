Covid-19: Metro services resume operations across India after 5 months|Oneindia News

After five months of suspended services, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Metro services were suspended after the first country-wide COVID-19 lockdown was announced in March.

The Delhi Metro started today with limited operation of the Yellow Line which connects the .

The services resumed at 7 am with strict safety and social distancing measures in place.

The Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing Metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner.

To ensure contactless travel in Metro no tokens are being issued.