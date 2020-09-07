Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements

Delhi Metro resumed its full fledged services on September 12. All COVID-19 protocols are being judiciously followed. Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line also reopened today. The metro resumed service with sanitising and regular disinfection activity in place. One of the commuters said, "Resumption of the metro is a big relief, it saves a lot of time."
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid spoke in Hindi and said that amid COVID-19, India has been supportive friend. "An epidemic (COVID) that forced us to close borders, but our friends proved that it couldn't force them to close doors to their heart. Even in times like these, India remained a great friend," said Maldives Foreign Minister.
Delhi Metro has resumed services on September 07 from 07:00 am as part of unlock 4 amid coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 07, the Director (Operations) of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), AK Garg, said, "I travelled from Malviya Nagar to Rajiv Chowk, today. I am happy to see that the passengers are confident about travelling in Delhi Metro." "We have made all arrangements to make travel safe for the commuters," he added.
Metro services resumed in Delhi, Lucknow and Bengaluru after a hiatus of over 5 month due to the Covid pandemic. Strict screening and social distancing norms had been put in place at the stations. In Delhi, the yellow line which connects Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre was the first line to be opened. People were seen entering the station with adequate protection. Thermal screenings were conducted before the passengers were allowed to enter the station. Even inside the metro, adequate measures were in place to ensure social distancing norms were followed. Proper security was deployed at all metro station to ensure people followed all Covid preventive norms. Special posters have been put up inside coaches and on station premises to raise awareness, besides regular announcements on safety norms. In Delhi, the first trains left from Samaypur Badli station to HUDA City Centre station. Other metro lines will also be made operational in the capital over the next five days, said DMRC officials. Home Ministry had recently issued guidelines allowing metro services in the country to resume operations in a graded manner. Watch the full video for all the details.
Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on September 20 informed that Drugs Controller General of India has approved CSIR's paper-based testing kit called Feluda for COVID-19. CSIR, Director General S Mande said, "Our Delhi CSIR lab's been working on studying CRISPR-Cas immunity. They have experience of working in this particular area before COVID-19 and could repurpose the thing for COVID and developed a paper-based testing kit called Feluda and got formal approval from DCGA. Mande further explained the functioning of the paper based test. "It's different as RTPCR detects RNA and amplifies it using a polymerase chain reaction that is costly. This paper-based test also detects RNA but by a CRISPR guided system. The paper lights up if there is any virus RNA to show a sample is positive, in 45 minutes," he added.
Ahead of farmers 'road roko' protest against new farm bills, security has been tightened up at Sadopur Border in Ambala. Superintendent of Police, Abhishek Jorwal said, "Road have been diverted ahead of protest call. We have received extra five companies. They (protesters) have planned to go Delhi via tractors."
