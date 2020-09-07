Delhi Metro's Blue, Pink Lines resume services, commuters praise arrangements

Delhi Metro's Blue and Pink Lines resumed services on Wednesday with curtailed operation timings.

The Blue and Pink Lines were closed for 171 days due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Trains are to operate in batches of four-hour each from 7-11 AM and 4-8 PM in the first stage.

Social distancing norm has been made mandatory on stations and trains to stop the spread.

Commuters praised DMRC's management to contain the spread of the virus.

Entire metro network will be made operational for passengers from September 12.

On Monday, Delhi Metro had resumed services with curtailed operation of Yellow Line.

MHA had issued guidelines allowing Delhi Metro to resume operations in graded manner.

Metro services in Delhi-NCR were closed since March 22 due to Covid outbreak.

DMRC has appealed to people to use the rapid transport only if urgently needed.