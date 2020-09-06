Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections

Protesters had gathered on Fife Street to rally against the government's decision to delay legislative elections by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Footage shows demonstrators running from police forces as they attempt to disperse the protest.

Police in Hong Kong made 300 arrests and fire pepper-spray balls at crowds of protesters on September 6.

Nearly 100 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy...

Hong Kong police have arrested nearly 300 demonstrators, who took to the streets in anger over...