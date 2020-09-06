Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections

Hong Kong police clash with protesters over delayed legislative elections

Police in Hong Kong made 300 arrests and fire pepper-spray balls at crowds of protesters on September 6.

Footage shows demonstrators running from police forces as they attempt to disperse the protest.

Protesters had gathered on Fife Street to rally against the government's decision to delay legislative elections by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hong Kong Police Arrest 289 People For Massive, Violent Protest Against Legislation Election Postponement

Hong Kong Police Arrest 289 People For Massive, Violent Protest Against Legislation Election Postponement Police officers in Hong Kong arrested 289 people during chaotic protests fighting against the...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Hong Kong police arrest hundreds after protests over delayed vote

Hong Kong police have arrested nearly 300 demonstrators, who took to the streets in anger over...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Scores arrested at protest over Hong Kong election delay

Nearly 100 people were arrested by Hong Kong police on Sunday as riot officers swooped on democracy...
euronews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Plainclothes police officers arrest protesters in Hong Kong [Video]

Plainclothes police officers arrest protesters in Hong Kong

Plainclothes police officers in Hong Kong were seen arresting protesters in Mong Kok on Sunday (September 6). Footage shows one protester subdued by multiple officers on an intersection by Shantung..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:33Published
Hong Kong police arrest 289 at protests over election delay [Video]

Hong Kong police arrest 289 at protests over election delay

Hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate against the postponement of legislative election and the new security law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:54Published
Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong [Video]

Riot police fire pepper guns in Hong Kong

Protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, the day an election - in which the opposition had hoped to secure a historic win - had been due to take place. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:49Published