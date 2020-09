Liam Gallagher hasn't been invited to take part in a filmed project to mark the 25th anniversary of Oasis' seminal 1995 LP, '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'.

💚JS100 I'm not working for the clampdown Noel Gallagher going maskless because he doesn't want to wear one but still at a much lower level of knowledge abou… https://t.co/hOZqnbK69L 37 minutes ago