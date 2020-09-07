Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House On The Defense After Damaging Stories Leaked From Memoir

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:13s - Published
White House On The Defense After Damaging Stories Leaked From Memoir

White House On The Defense After Damaging Stories Leaked From Memoir

Bofta Yimam reports Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen is set to release a book detailing his work for the president.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Yachting_Greece

🇬🇷Greek 🔆Sun ⛵Yachts RT @dinohealth: @george_sideris @GreekAnalyst @AnAthenianToLDN @USAmbPyatt @Kathimerini_gr Where did you get that from, George? Russians h… 3 hours ago

dinohealth

Constantine Mourtos @george_sideris @GreekAnalyst @AnAthenianToLDN @USAmbPyatt @Kathimerini_gr Where did you get that from, George? Ru… https://t.co/vDRRU1i1SM 3 hours ago

johnny_queer

Johnny just Johnny 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈🥀 RT @Dragonfly_Drama: Trump’s so-called “Fixer” will Release his Book this Coming Week after the Very Public Falling Out with his former cli… 16 hours ago

Dragonfly_Drama

❈ Monika ❈ Trump’s so-called “Fixer” will Release his Book this Coming Week after the Very Public Falling Out with his former… https://t.co/1zR3kVUQr4 16 hours ago

CandidaOrta

Candida Tormora Orta RT @CharmCityTee: @WaterDean Your defense is this. THEY ALLOW TRUMP TO POST WHATEVER HE WANTS ABOUT WHOEVER HE WANTS EVERY DAMN DAY. I’m su… 20 hours ago