Real life 'Swades'! Software engineer shuns US job to start farming

Bored from his monotonous job, a software engineer left his job to start farming in his village in Kalaburagi.

Satish Kumar who hails from Shelagi village has started farming for the past two years and left a job which is a dream of many.

He was working in United State's Los Angeles as a software engineer and was earning mint salary over four lakh per month.

He also worked in Dubai but got bored from sitting in front of the computer and doing monotonous work daily.

Now Satish is satisfied with farming skills and closeness to Mother Nature.

Farming has also yielded satisfactory amount for Satish.

The software engineer took help from his family and Krishi Udyan Kendra to start farming.