Sudheer Babu on 'V', working with Nani, making it in film industry on his own

Sudheer Babu, who plays a police officer in V, opened up about the film getting a direct-to-digital release, his experience of shooting with Nani, how the film will play up his action hero image and more in an interview with Hindustan Times.

He also talked about making it in the film industry on his own, without seeking any help from his father-in-law, Krishna, or brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.