Sudheer Babu on 'V', working with Nani, making it in film industry on his own
Sudheer Babu, who plays a police officer in V, opened up about the film getting a direct-to-digital release, his experience of shooting with Nani, how the film will play up his action hero image and more in an interview with Hindustan Times.
He also talked about making it in the film industry on his own, without seeking any help from his father-in-law, Krishna, or brother-in-law Mahesh Babu.
As South star Nani gears up for the release of his 25th film, Mohana Krishna Indraganti’s V, on Amazon Prime Video, he got candid in an interview with Hindustan Times about playing the antagonist, his thoughts about a direct-to-digital release and the pressures of stardom. He also opened up about Shahid Kapoor stepping into his shoes for the Jersey remake.
