Everything Auli'i Cravalho Does In a Day

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - Aloha, I'm Auli'i Cravalhoand this is everything I do in a day.[upbeat music]If I'm not working I'mwaking up at around 2 pm.I do not set an alarm,that's my body saying"its time to wake up."Before I get out of bed,the first thing that Ido is I check my phone,actually right after that Ihave Google throughout my houseso I'll say... well I can'tsay it because it'll turn onbut I'll be like "yo Google,will you play some Aminé,"or "hey Google will youplay some Raveena Aurora,"like depending on the day that I'm having.Actually I do start and end my daywith a fair amount ofmusic, it just plays...- [Google Assistant] Alright,here's Raveena Aurora.- [yells] Stop!Speaking of Google, hey Google, stop.Thank you.[laughs]I start my day on my phoneand I end my day on my phoneand I watch a lot of 'TheDodo,' read the news,I watch the news and honestly,a lot of my news also comes from Twitter,so I'm on Twitter a lot.Yeah, its a lot of socialmedia that I consume.In the morning I brush, tonguescrape, and use mouthwash.Really the only kind of beauty thingthat I do in the morning istone my face with my new Micellar water,put on sunscreen, I trynot to wear too much makeupbut I do have this really great concealerthat I just picked up, it's Clé de Peau,its expensive but you justput on like little dotsand suddenly you can go out the door.That's usually my morning routine,if I was going out the doorso I don't wear makeup,my whole life is an oxymoron.In terms of wardrobe,whatever I went to sleepin, I spend the day in.I probably won't change util I showerand then its onto a different pajama,like that's also why I'mdoing so much laundryis the fact that, likeI'm wearing jeans todaybut that is not the new normal for me,it's really just sweatpants,it's leggings if I'm feeling fancy.When I wake up my first beverage is tea,I have to get better at drinking water.My favorite teas areThroat Coat, Chamomile,Hibiscus, Green Tea, Earl Gray,I have Chai Tea, I love teas.Ill play with my cat, he hasway too much energy for meso I have to play with him.My cats name is Rocco,he is an indoor cat only,except when I put himin my little backpack,it's like the astronautbackpack where he has,you know, like the round dome for his headand we'll like go on walks and stuff.I think I enjoy it more than he does but,he's really cute when he's in there so,maybe he'll learn to loveit, he doesn't love it yet.My cat Rocco's three mealsare at, as soon as I wake up,and then there's one at 6 pm,and then there's one at midnight.He is a well fed boy.After that, you know, itsusually about 4 or 5 pm,so I'm getting ready for dinner.I either order something from Postmates,I always have pasta andcheerios in my cupboard so,and that's on being 19and living alone folks.When I order dinner,because my options in myhouse are quite limited,I love Sushi, I love Poke,Thai food is a big one.I have picked up some really great books.I have also been listeningto some podcasts actually,I feel like I'm learning a lotfrom listening to other people.I listen to my podcaststhrough my headphones actuallyand I keep it in my pocketwhile I'm cleaning my house orsometimes, Ill take noteson the podcast that I'm listening to,sometimes I'm like multitaskingand I'm listening to apodcast while watching TV.Sometimes I'll call my mom or my dad,my dad and I have saddening Facetimesor phone calls every Tuesday night,and then my mom and I talk,or we see each other in personjust about every other night,otherwise I'm on myphone texting my friendsor on 'Houseparty' with my friends,like I said, consuminga lot of social media.Yeah, its just a lot of me on my phoneand on my laptop until Ifall asleep, at 4 or 5 am.I think I start settlingdown at around 1 am or 2 am,that's when I do my nightlyskin care routine and shower,and change into my "nightpajamas" out of my "day pajamas."My routine for my shower isput my hair up in a scrunchie,I don't wash my face in the shower,which a lot of my friends do.I also don't brush my teeth in the shower,I don't like that, like Ilike keeping things separate,you know, like I can shower in the showerand then wash my face at the sinkand brush my teeth at the sink,so the only thing thatreally happens in the showeris the shower, and I don't wash my hair.I wash my hair every four to...... no I can't make it to the fifth day,it really is only four days.There is a lot of messybuns and dry shampooused in between that time.What we call in Hawaii'Tita buns' or just...... a messy bun, like that'sthe go to hairstyle folks.Then, come out of the shower,I put in a leave in conditioner,I put in a gel and then I also usuallyput in some type ofdetangling spray shiny thingy.I'll split my hair down the middleand basically do like, a wet set,that's what I call it anyway,and I'll twist my hairinto two little buns,secure them at the napeof my neck and then...... maybe that's whymy sleeping is so off,because I'm trying to sleep with like,knots at the bottom of myneck, I didn't think of that.But they come out really great though,and at night, I brush, floss,tongue scrape and mouthwash.So my nighttime skin care routine is,if I'm wearing any makeupI will first put on some coconut oilto remove any of like,the mask on my face.Then I'll wipe it off with a wash cloth,then I go into cleansing,I have one of two washes,one of them is like, CeraVeand then the other one iskind of a more acne cleanser,so I'll use one of the two,and I usually do a double cleanse,then I'll tone with my new Micellar water.After that I have so many... [laughs]...serums and creams andtonics that I like to try out,sometimes I'll put on a face mask,leave it on for about 20minutes, then moisturize.I don't use eye cream yetbut I'm thinking about it.When it's time to go..."time to go to bed,"that just means that I'm in bed,it doesn't mean thatI'm actually sleeping.I'm "going to bed" for four hours,like the end is notnecessarily in sight for me.Dr. Pimple Popper, the best thing to watchas I'm going to sleep.Anime, I'm watching Naruto right now too,so I'll watch either 'Hoarders,' 'Naruto,'or 'Dr Pimple Popper'from 2 am to sometimes...... 6 am, that's usually how it goes,so going to bed for mejust means being in bed,not necessarily going to sleep.I'll fall asleep withmy laptop still open.I sleep with my house cold,I'm also from Hawaii so mycold is like, 74 or 75 degreesmaybe that's just average I don't know,but that's really cold for meand then I have tosleep under the blanket,no matter what, like notjust sheets, like no.Sheet, blanket, comfy silk pillowcaseso that you don't havelike all the flyaways,and more specifically,you don't wake up with lines on your face.It is life changing onceyou change your pillowcase.It's true, not only do Ihave black out curtainsbut I also have one of those eye masks.I really try my best to sleep well,I realize that now and I like tuck in,my cat usually sleeps between my legsso I snuggle and then hesnuggles and that's how I sleep.I try to sleep all the way through,and I'm a pretty goodsleeper once I get there,but if the cat interruptsme then not so much.Well, that's everything I do in a day.Thanks for watching.





