England to launch regional travel corridors

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14 days from 4am on Wednesday. It came as Mr Shapps also announced that England will start applying regional quarantine rules for international arrivals.
England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy forinternational arrivals, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. From 4am onWednesday arrivals from seven Greek islands will need to self-isolate for 14days, but mainland Greece will maintain its coronavirus quarantine-exemption.
Grant Shapps has defended the government's handling of coronavirus following a number of U-turns over the past few weeks.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains "continue to flow" once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an "urgent" meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are "significant gaps" in the UK's Brexit border preparations.
A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium. Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley, following reports that a teenager had fallen.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced the Glasgow area lockdown has been extended to include East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire. Indoor visits will no longer be permitted in those two council areas from midnight on Monday night.
West Midlands Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of murder following multiple stabbings in Birmingham city centre on Sunday morning in which one person died and seven were injured. Eyewitness Julia Robinson says she heard screaming and saw a man "completely covered in blood".