England to launch regional travel corridors

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced that England is to start applying a regional approach to its quarantine policy for international arrivals.

Report by Jonesia.

Coronavirus: Grant Shapps set to announce 'regional travel corridors'

The move would mean England could apply quarantine rules to specific areas of another country.
BBC News - Published


