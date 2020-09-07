McEnroe Says Djokovic Will Be The Bad Guy For The Rest Of His Career

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for hitting a line judge with a ball.

The 17-time grand slam winner was disqualified from the US Open.

According to CNN, sports commentators wonder if the Serb tarnished his reputation.

Seven-time grand slam champion John McEnroe believes the incident will have an impact.

McEnroe was famous for his on-court outbursts.

McEnroe was disqualified from the 1990 Australian Open for misconduct.