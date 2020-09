More mandatory and voluntary evacuation notices were issued Monday morning and afternoon from community close to the Cameron Peak Fire as it spread quickly again through the day ahead of a much-anticipated cold front set to arrive Monday night.

Cameron Peak Fire is now one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history, at 89K+ acres

Omi RT @DenverChannel : The #CameronPeakFire is now the 4th-largest wildfire in Colorado history, as it grew to 89,132 acres in size by this aft… 3 minutes ago

Omi RT @DenverChannel : As of 6:40 p.m., the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said the #CameronPeakFire was 96,462 acres in size. https:/… 3 minutes ago

marnHeart RT @blairmiller : As of 6:40 p.m., the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center said the #CameronPeakFire was 96,462 acres in size. https://t… 2 minutes ago

Shari Leyshon RT @mattsebastian : The Cameron Peak fire exploded today, growing to 89,000 acres to become the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado's recorde… 2 minutes ago

Caçadores de Tempestades do Brasil RT @ReedTimmerAccu : INCREDIBLE! Initially, I thought this was an error, but the temperature now in Greeley CO is still in the 60s under the… 2 minutes ago

Alyson the warrior for the underdog @reshas @VABVOX @tedcruz 😂 I love how they are choosing Cameron Peak and not Grizzly Creek that is now the largest fire in Colorado History. 2 minutes ago

Brandon Houck RT @DaciaLJohnson : This is Horsetooth Reservoir. The Cameron Peak Fire is now 89,312 acres: https://t.co/RuVznHNInn Eerie photos show ora… 18 seconds ago

Cannibal cannonball 🏳️‍🌈 RT @CPRBrundin : Cameron Peak Fire has exploded to 89,312 acres. Larimer County Sheriff: “This fire has more surprises than I’ve ever seen.”… 2 seconds ago