Crews battle fires across California

At least 25 major fires are ravaging California, and officials say high winds are making them challenging to contain.

AT LEAST 25 LARGE WILDFIRES ARE BURNING IN CALIFORNIA ALONE.

OFFICIALS SAY THE CREEKFIRE NEAR FRESNO HASSCORCHED MORE THAN 140,000 ACRESIN JUST FOUR DAYS,DESTROYING AT LEAST 65STRUCTURES --OVERNIGHT HELICOPTERS FLYINGTHROUGH THE THICK SMOKERESCUING MORE THAN 50 PEOPLETRAPPED AT LAKE EDISON."CONDITIONS WERE EXTREME TO FLYINEVERY PIECE OF VEGETATION AS FARAS YOU COULD SEE AROUND THATLAKEWAS ON FIRE.?OVER THE WEEKEND -- THE BLAZEBURNING AROUNDMAMMOTH POOL RESERVOIR INCALIFORNIA, WHEREHUNDREDS OF CAMPERS WEREAIRLIFTED TO SAFETY.THE MEEK FAMILY -- SEEN HERETRYING TO ESCAPE BY CARBEFORE BEING FORCED TO JUMP INTHE WATER WHEN THEFLAMES GOT TOO CLOSE --"THERE WAS REALLY NO WARNING.THEFIRE JUST MOVED SO FAST.

SOTHERE WAS ONLY SO MUCH WE COULDDO."AT THE DOLAN FIRE IN CALIFORNIA,14 FIREFIGHTERSDEPLOYED THEIR SHELTERS, 3 WEREAIRLIFTED TO THE HOSPITAL.AUTHORITIES SAYING THE EL DORADOFIRE IN SAN BERNARDINOCOUNTY, NOW SLIGHTLY CONTAINED."WE GOT 3 HOURS OF SLEEPYESTERDAY.

ITWAS A GOOD FIGHT LAST NIGHT.THAT ONE -- ALLEGEDLY STARTED BYA FAMILY DOING AGENDER REVEAL PHOTO--" ANYTHING THAT, THAT, THAT ISPOTENTIALLY GOING TO CAUSE ASPARK SHOULD BE AVOIDED."IN WASHINGTON STATE -- AN ENTIRETOWN BARELY LEFTSTANDING.

THE SWEEPING FIRE INMAULDEN DESTROYINGNEARLY 80% OF THE HOMES,INCLUDING THEIR POST OFFICE ANDCITY HALL."EVERYTHING'S GONE.

CLOTHES,BEDS,EVERYTHING."IN UTAH -- FLAMES FROM THISWILDFIRE THREATENINGHUNDREDS OF HOMES -- WHILE INCOLORADO -- FAMILIES RACE TOESCAPE THE CAMERON PEAK FIRE.COLORADO FACING SOME DRASTICWEATHERCHANGES THIS WEEK.

SOME AREASTHAT SAW HIGHTEMPERATURES IN THE 90S ONMONDAY, ARE EXPECTED TO SEEESCAPE THE CAMERON PEAK FIRE.COLORADO FACING SOME DRASTICWEATHER CHANGES THIS WEEK.

SOMEAREAS THAT SAW HIGHTEMPERATURES IN THE 90S ONMONDAY, ARE EXPECTED TO SEELOWS IN THE 30S AND POSSIBLYSOME SNOW LATER TODAY ANDTOMORROW -- IN NORTH CAROLINA,ROMINA PUGA, ABC NEWS.MEANWHILE -- THE VALLEY ANIMALCENTER IN FRESNO IS TRYING