BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction

Tensions between the Shiv Sena and actor Kangana Ranaut continues to rise. In the latest, Shiv Sena IT cell has filed a complaint against the actor over her ‘Mumbai-PoK’ remark. The complaint has been filed at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. Shiv Sena and the actor have been at loggerheads since the actor tweeted that she was more scared of the Mumbai police than the movie mafia and drew an analogy with PoK. On Monday, Kangana posted another video on Twitter claiming that officials of the Mumbai civic body BMC were at his office and wanted to demolish it. Kangana Ranaut, who has been provided Y-plus category security by the Home Ministry, is all set to reach Mumbai on 9th of September. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Sena Leader Sanjay Raut had earlier said that Kangana has no right to live in Mumbai after her comments on the city and their police force. Kangana has offered to help the NCB probe the drug menace in Bollywood in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
The Shiv Sena IT Cell filed a complaint against actress Kangana Ranaut over her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai. The FIR was registered at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane on September 08. Earlier, Kangana compared Mumbai with PoK. "Queen" actor, has been attacking the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government, Mumbai Police and Bollywood over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar was brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on September 08. ED officials had arrested Deepak on September 07 in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case. The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by the ICICI Bank to Videocon.
Mumbai has become the first city in India to have women symbols on traffic signals and signage. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed traffic signals that display female icons sporting triangular frock, a shift from the default representation of men. Maharashtra Minister for Tourism and Environment Aditya Thackery, who heads the project took to Twitter and said that the signage is "ensuring gender equality with a simple idea." However, netizens are divided on this initiative.
Bihar's Special Investigation Team head, IPS Vinay Tiwari returned to his home state. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had put the officer under quarantine in Mumbai, when he reached there to investigate the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "It's not about a person, our investigation was put under quarantine. The investigation was on right track," said Vinay Tiwari. On August 11 (Tuesday), Supreme Court will hear Rhea Chakroborty petition seeking to transfer FIR from Patna to Mumbai.
Amid ongoing tussle between Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra government, Himachal Pradesh government has given police protection to the actor at her residence in Manali. A team of health officials also visited Kangana's residence to test her and her sister for COVID-19. Kangana Ranaut will also be provided 'Y' security by the Centre. The 'Queen' actor will go to Mumbai on September 09. Recently, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat and take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today." Jairam Thakur.
