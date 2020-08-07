BMC notice put outside Kangana's Mumbai office over unlawful construction

The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has pasted a notice outside actress Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films office in Mumbai on September 08.

The notice alleged unlawful construction in the office premises.

Kangana Ranaut launched her production company-Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Mumbai on January 15, 2020.

Her production house Manikarnika Films has three-floors.

Kangana has been at logger heads at Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over Sushant's death case, and had recently likened Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), calling the city "unsafe".