Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race.

Gloria Tso reports.


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yoshihide Suga Yoshihide Suga Japanese politician

Japan's governing party chooses Shinzo Abe's successor

 Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is widely expected to win the race, and likely become the new PM.
BBC News

Japan PM hopeful says he may need help from Abe on diplomacy

 Japanese prime ministerial hopeful Yoshihide Suga said Saturday that he lacks the kind of diplomatic skills that outgoing leader Shinzo Abe has, including Abe's..
New Zealand Herald

China’s missiles present security dilemma for Japan’s next premier

 For eight years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been looking for ways around Japans pacifist constitution to bolster the country’s military. And in his last..
WorldNews

Suga (rapper) Suga (rapper) South Korean rapper, record producer, and songwriter

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Japan’s Yoshihide Suga signals chance of calling snap election: Report


Indian Express - Published


