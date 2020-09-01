Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published 6 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:17s - Published Japan's Suga signals chance of snap election: Asahi Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga signalled he could call a snap election if he became the country's next prime minister, the Asahi newspaper reported on Tuesday, as the ruling party formally kicked off its leadership race. Gloria Tso reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend