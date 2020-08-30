Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the equivalent of 121.7 per100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from48.3 in the seven days to August 28.

The rate in Bradford has also increasedsharply, from 46.3 to 70.6 with 381 new cases.