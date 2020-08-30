Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Coronavirus: Areas in England with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities.

In Bolton, 350 new caseswere recorded in the seven days to September 4 - the equivalent of 121.7 per100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England and it is up sharply from48.3 in the seven days to August 28.

The rate in Bradford has also increasedsharply, from 46.3 to 70.6 with 381 new cases.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bolton Bolton Human settlement in England

Bolton coronavirus: Transport and social distance measures increased

 People are asked to reduce public transport use and avoid mixing outside their social bubble.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Bolton asks for restrictions to remain after spike

 Bolton Council says the infection rate means tighter measures should remain in place.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus cases in Wales: How many people have died?

Only four council areas have not reported new cases of Covid-19, according to Public Health Wales.
BBC News - Published

New restrictions for Bolton as young people urged to help reduce Covid-19 spread

Tougher measures have been introduced in Bolton following a spike in coronavirus cases, as young...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

New coronavirus cases in recorded in seven areas of Surrey in last 24hours

New coronavirus cases in recorded in seven areas of Surrey in last 24hours Since the launch of Test and Trace, 270,559 close contacts of people who have tested positive for...
Surrey Mirror - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern [Video]

Deputy chief medical officer: Rising coronavirus cases are a concern

England's deputy chief medical officer, Jonathan Van Tam, has warned the UKwould have a "bumpy ride over the next few months" if the recent rise incoronavirus cases was not taken "incredibly..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested [Video]

COVID-19: Confirmed infections nearing 43 lakh-mark, over 5 crore samples tested

After reporting record breaking numbers for the past few days, India on September 08 saw a rise of 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country had reported a spike of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published
PHE launches youth mental health advice website [Video]

PHE launches youth mental health advice website

Public Health England has launched a new campaign to support the mental healthof children, young people and parents. Professor Prathiba Chitsabesan, NHSEngland associate national clinical director for..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published