India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing shots at tense border

Beijing accuses New Delhi of 'severe military provocation' but India denies its soldiers crossed the disputed border.


Hemant Soren govt steeped in corruption: J P Nadda

 Addressing the state BJP executive committee meeting digitally from New Delhi, he said the previous BJP government led by Raghubar Das had "almost eliminated"..
If the UAE and Israel can achieve peace, why not India and Pakistan?

 Co-existence on earth is the rule of humanity. Its opposite is not the extermination of enemies as some imagine, but mutual assured destruction, quite mad as its..
Covid 19 coronavirus: India overtakes Brazil as world's second worst virus-hit country

 India became the world's second-worst-hit country by the pandemic today as urban metro trains partially resumed service in the capital New Delhi and other states..
Nearly 32 lakh patients cured of COVID-19 in India; recovery rate at 77.32%

 New Delhi: A record 73,642 COVID-19 infected patients recuperated in a day across India taking the country's total tally of recoveries to nearly 32 lakh and..
Entry of foreign students still not allowed in China, remain in touch with universities: Indian Embassy

 Indian students studying in Chinese universities and colleges have been advised to remain in touch with their respective educational institutions as Beijing has..
Australia evacuates journalists from China [Video]

Australia evacuates journalists from China

Two Australian foreign correspondents were rushed out of China for their safety with the help of Australian consular officials after being questioned by China's Ministry of State Security, their employers said on Tuesday. Libby Hogan reports.

'Never transgressed across LAC, exercised great restraint,' clarifies Indian Army after China alleges cross-border fire

 Amid the escalating border tensions between India and China, the Indian Army has released a statement on the India-China border dispute, clarifying that the..
Warning shots at LAC, India says it was PLA: What happened | Oneindia News [Video]

Warning shots at LAC, India says it was PLA: What happened | Oneindia News

The India Army said thAT it was the Ppl Liberation army troops that fired warning shots at the Line of actual control engaging in violent maneuvres even as military diplomatic and political level talks..

Amid China tension, rock blasting in Ladakh as India boosts road infra [Video]

Amid China tension, rock blasting in Ladakh as India boosts road infra

To facilitate security forces in the current tensed situation at the China border where forces have to take heavy machines and other weaponry to required locations, the Border Road Organisation (BRO)..

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China [Video]

'Situation along LAC slightly tense': Army Chief speaks on border row with China

Army Chief General MM Naravane, who is visiting Ladakh amid the escalating between India and China at the LAC met with officers and jawans stationed in the area. General Naravane admitted that the..

