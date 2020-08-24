Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India and China walk back from border standoff

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:19s - Published
India and China walk back from border standoff

India and China walk back from border standoff

China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquility" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow.

Emer Mccarthy reports.

India and China are once again trying to diffuse the tense military standoff on their mutual border, with Russia as a mediator.

Top diplomats from India and China met in Moscow on Friday (September 11), and said that they'd agreed to disengage their forces in the Himalayas and de-escalate.

20 Indian troops were killed in a clash in June there and the most recent incident came this week when both countries accused each other of firing into the air, violating a long-held protocol not to use firearms in the area.

China's foreign ministry said in a statement that its State Councillor, Wang Yi told India's Foreign Minister S.

Jaishankar, quote, the "imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions that violate the commitments made by the two sides." He also said all personnel and equipment that have trespassed at the border must be moved to de-escalate the situation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said both countries made a useful decision.

The Moscow meeting is the latest diplomatic effort to head off a broader conflict between the world's two most populous countries, which went to war in 1962.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east [Video]

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east

"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable. This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published

India-China tensions: Brigade Commander level talks on LAC row underway

 On Thursday, the foreign ministers of India and China met in Moscow on the sidelines SCO Foreign Ministers' meet and agreed that border troops of both sides..
DNA

Jaishankar-Wang talks: Provocative behaviour of PLA at LAC shows disregard for bilateral agreements, India tells China

 India strongly raised the deployment of large number of troops and military equipment by China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and..
IndiaTimes

Himalayas Himalayas Mountain range in Asia

HAL's Light Utility Helicopter successfully completes hot and high-altitude trials in Himalayas

 After completing its task, the helicopter landed at the highest helipads of Amar and Sonam.
DNA

LUH completes hot and high altitude Trials in Himalayas

 "A comprehensive test plan was executed at Leh — 3,300 metres above mean sea level (MAMSL) — in extreme temperatures which included envelope expansion,..
IndiaTimes

US happy to help in China-India border dispute, says Trump

 The United States is ready to help resolve the dispute between India and China over the mountain border running through the western Himalayas, President Donald..
IndiaTimes

China denounces India’s 'discriminatory' app ban

 China on Thursday decried a fresh ban by India on scores of Chinese apps - including the hit game PUBG - as a bitter border showdown seeped out into the tech..
WorldNews

Wang Yi (politician) Wang Yi (politician) Chinese diplomat and politician

India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops

 The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the..
WorldNews

Chinese foreign minister to attend luncheon meeting with Indian, Russian counterparts in Moscow

 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is slated to attend a luncheon meeting with his counterparts from India and Russia in Moscow on September 10, the Chinese..
IndiaTimes

China's top diplomat fails to restore strained ties with Europe

 New York [US], September 5 (ANI): China's bid to mend its strained ties with European countries did not get much traction during a recent five-day Europe visit..
WorldNews

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat

Foreign Minister Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Wang amid escalating border tensions

 Both the foreign ministers had spoken to each other after the Galwan incident of June in which India lost 20 of its soldiers.
DNA

Sergey Lavrov Sergey Lavrov Russian politician and Foreign Minister

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Turkey-Greece Tension

 NICOSIA — Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey's search for energy reserves in the eastern..
WorldNews
Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling [Video]

Russia FM accuses foreign forces of Belarus meddling

Sergey Lavrov said activists from Ukraine are trying to create violent protests, but did not provide evidence of that.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

Russian PM to visit Belarus on Thursday amid political crisis

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will visit Belarus for talks on Thursday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, as Belarusian leader..
WorldNews
Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk [Video]

Belarusian protesters, defying army, flood Minsk

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko step down defied a warning from the military on Sunday and flooded into Minsk, briefly gathering near the president's residence, before dispersing peacefully. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

India, China agree to ease border tensions at LAC, foreign ministers issue joint statement

In a major positive development amidst growing India-China border tension, both countries have come...
DNA - Published

China, India agree to disengage at disputed border

Tensions have flared again on the disputed India-China border, after the two nuclear powers accused...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Khaleej TimesWorldNewsDeutsche Welle


Donald Trump on Indo-China border dispute: 'Very nasty' situation, ready to help ease tension

Describing the situation along the India-China border as "very nasty¿, US President Donald Trump has...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

SabaShah_Khan

Saba Shah Khan India and China walk back from border standoff https://t.co/VKW0xCFDJt 9 minutes ago

RishabKushwaha8

Rishab Kushwaha🇮🇳 Unless China walks the walk back to restore the LAC prior to May these are soothing words to lull India to slacken… https://t.co/rRwKzWKfCR 2 hours ago

ab041937

DCP @FrontalAssault1 20 km now, another 20 km again after 10 years. This will never stop. Good that India finally decid… https://t.co/7huBS3eVxC 18 hours ago

vishal_is_singh

Vishal Singh @inferno2412 @Rounaq43904531 @ndtv Well considering that 7 people in China at least have a room, in India they don'… https://t.co/kPW33gCpZu 2 days ago

murt_kh

Murtaza Khan @siddhu_75 @BDUTT @washingtonpost Additionally, China is well cognizant of India serving interests of US to contain… https://t.co/pplTMQDkr3 3 days ago

coolmunda244

spinmeister @majorgauravarya Chinese would want a weak a Congress Government to come back so they can walk all over India but I… https://t.co/DBY1kdcegr 5 days ago

PraveenKRao3

Stay home stay safe @globaltimesnews China intrudes unilaterally to alter LAC thinking tgat it's a cake walk like viatnam or Burma. Thi… https://t.co/632FEAZ84n 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA [Video]

India-China in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava stated that India and China are in touch via diplomatic, military channels to resolve situation. "India-China are in touch via..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘Rafale induction significant amid border situation: Rajnath Singh

Indian Air Force formally inducted the five Rafale fighter jets, which arrived in India on July 29. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly were present at the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 15:56Published
Rafale induction into IAF: ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ conducted at Ambala Airbase [Video]

Rafale induction into IAF: ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ conducted at Ambala Airbase

As Indian Air Force inducts the five Rafale jets at the Ambala air base, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart Florence Parly attended the ‘Sarv Dharm Puja’ that was conducted...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published