#Tesla 'secretly planning' R&D Centre in #Bengaluru? | Oneindia News
#Tesla 'secretly planning' R&D Centre in #Bengaluru? | Oneindia News
Opposition boycotts Rajya Sabha till 3 demands are met after uproar over Farm Bills; Report says in 3 years, China doubled defences along India border; NCB summons Deepika Padukone's manager for questioning in drug probe connected to Sushant Singh Rajupt's death; Many scientists believe Covid virus is airborne; Tesla in talks to create R&D centre in Bengaluru and more news #BollywoodDrugConnection #RajyaSabha #FarmBills