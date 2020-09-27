Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published
India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh.

The videos show rows of T-90 tanks and BMP vehicles in Chumar-Demchock -- possibly the highest deployed tank formation anywhere in the world.

China has also augmented its fire-power in high-altitude areas of Ladakh #IndiaChinaBorderRow #LAC #LadakhRow


You Might Like


Tweets about this

trustdtravelr

trustedtraveller India and China to 'quickly disengage' from border standoff 3 minutes ago

ronyeap

Limited Edition RT @ripunbora: India and China are negotiating for a long time to resolve the issue between them. And now the troops of Indian Army will be… 6 minutes ago

ripunbora

Ripun Bora India and China are negotiating for a long time to resolve the issue between them. And now the troops of Indian Arm… https://t.co/jDewL2tYSk 38 minutes ago

CNNnews18

CNNNews18 RT @news18dotcom: The Centre released a video of Indian Army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in eastern Ladakh,… 52 minutes ago

news18dotcom

News18.com The Centre released a video of Indian Army tanks and armoured personnel carriers in forward locations in eastern La… https://t.co/6kddBMEhNs 55 minutes ago

RVS_2346

Sid @Sidbakaria Trekked to this village last summer.. it’s absolutely stunning.. road construction is done by BRO. Was… https://t.co/urlT8ZvWa3 8 hours ago

pawan59517756

pawan #UGLY #CHINA China link to Pak terror along LoC! Arms and ammunition seized along the LoC suggest Chinese backing… https://t.co/9evkDFlDmS 8 hours ago

vaid_abhay

Abhay Upadhayay The Narendra Modi government has formally confirmed that India took two loans totalling $1,350 million (Rs 9,202 cr… https://t.co/CCFgVv7sHe 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Army gears up to fight harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh [Video]

Indian Army gears up to fight harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh

Indian Army is gearing up to battle harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh. Soldiers of Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok using 3 types of different fuels..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps ready for action near LAC [Video]

Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps ready for action near LAC

Indian Army deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:30Published
Watch: Indian Army deploys tanks, infantry combat vehicles near LAC in Eastern Ladakh [Video]

Watch: Indian Army deploys tanks, infantry combat vehicles near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Indian Army deployed tanks and infantry combat vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Army has deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with the BMP-2 Infantry..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published