India-China border standoff: Video shows Army tanks near the Line of Actual Control | Oneindia News

Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh.

The videos show rows of T-90 tanks and BMP vehicles in Chumar-Demchock -- possibly the highest deployed tank formation anywhere in the world.

China has also augmented its fire-power in high-altitude areas of Ladakh #IndiaChinaBorderRow #LAC #LadakhRow