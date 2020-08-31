Global  
 

India thwarts China on 2 days at 2 places along border | Oneindia News

Amid fresh spike in tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, it is now being reported that the Indian Army had in fact thwarted the Chinese on 2 different days, at 2 different points along the LAC in order to protect India's territorial integrity.

The Chinese PLA troops had tried to move in at tactical locations, but alert Indian soldiers foiled the incursion bid and occupied these strategic high altitude positions.

The developments at the border are a matter of concern.

