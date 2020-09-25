Global  
 

Ladakh | Tanks, combat vehicles: Indian Army ready to counter China amid tension

As tension between India and China persists despite talks at various military and diplomatic levels, the Indian Army is ensuring that it is prepared for all eventualities even as the severe Ladakh winter approaches.

To complement increased soldier deployment, tanks like the T-90 and the T-72 have reportedly been made operational in the area, along with infantry combat vehicles.

These tanks can reportedly operate at temperatures as low as minus 40 degress Celsius.

Chief of Staff of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps, Major General Arvind Kapoor, gave a briefing about the Army's efforts to ensure that soldiers are able to function at optimum levels while battling the extreme chill along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

He listed equipment like special winter clothing, special tents, and heaters, which are being provided to soldiers, along with preparation of special living quarters - some of which can even be moved with helicopters.

Meanwhile, tension at various friction points along the LAC continues.

Soldiers of both sides are eyeball-to-eyeball at Finger 4, Rezang La-Rechin La ridgeline, and Gogra Hot Springs.

Watch the full video for more.


Indian Army deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff,14 Corps while speaking to ANI assured that adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine to ensure crew and equipment readiness. Major General Arvind Kapoor said, "Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine."

Indian Army is gearing up to battle harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh. Soldiers of Indian Army operating T-90 Bhishma tank near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok using 3 types of different fuels to combat extreme winters. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corps said, "Winters in Ladakh going to be harsh. We're absolutely in control as far as advanced winter stocking and forward winter stocking is concerned. High calorific, nutritious ration, fuel and oil, winter clothing and heating appliances are available in adequate numbers."

 An influential organisation of Ladakh Sunday withdrew its call for a boycott of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls in Leh after the Centre..
Indian Army deployed tanks and infantry combat vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Army has deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles. These tanks can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs and for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju over the meeting of Ladakh delegation with Home Minister Amit Shah said that the delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council elections. Rijiju informed, "Government of India is open to discuss protection available under Sixth Schedule of Constitution of India while looking into issues related to Ladakh people. Delegation has agreed to withdraw its call for the boycott of the ensuing election."

131 young soldiers joined Ladakh Scouts regiment on September 26. Attestation Parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh to mark the entry. The recruits hail from far-flung areas of Ladakh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was conducted without the inclusion of parents of the recruits.

Engaged in a conflict with China for almost five months, the Indian Army's armoured regiments are...
Engaged in a conflict with China for almost five months, the Indian Army's armoured regiments are...
China is insisting that India vacates strategic heights on the south bank of Pangong Lake ahead of...
Indian Army deploys T-90 & T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles that can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius, near Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in..

Former union minister Jaswant Singh died of cardiac arrest this morning in Delhi. He was 82 years old. Jaswant Singh had served as India's foreign minister, defense minister and finance minister. He..

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on its 75th anniversary, Prime Minister stated that India will not hesitate in raising its voice against the enemies of humanity, human race..

