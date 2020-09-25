Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force in Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously at both the fronts.

The forward air base which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night.

Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok River to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton -32.In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts.

"We are fully trained and highly motivated.

We live by the IAF's motto-Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Air Force Indian Air Force Air warfare branch of India's military

DNA Explained: Why ACM AKS Bhadauria said Indian Air Force is ready for two-front war against China, Pakistan

 The entire world witnessed the Indian Air Force's strength on Indian Air Force Day on 8 October. Meanwhile, Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria expressed confidence in..
DNA
Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know [Video]

Watch: India test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1 l All you need to know

India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:35Published
Watch: IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Saharanpur after technical snag [Video]

Watch: IAF chopper makes emergency landing in Saharanpur after technical snag

An IAF helicopter made precautionary landing in Uttar Pradesh's saharanpur on Thursday. Landing was made by the advanced light helicopter due to technical snag. IAF helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by air crew. Rescue team was sent to the area where chopper landed, IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine training mission from air force station Sarsawa.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:08Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok [Video]

Pakistan bans 'immoral' TikTok

Pakistan is banning TikTok over what it says is 'immoral and indecent' content on the video sharing app. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published
Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan against Pakistan govt’s crackdown on activists [Video]

Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan against Pakistan govt’s crackdown on activists

Massive protests were held in Gilgit-Baltistan against the atrocities by Pakistan in the region. People were protesting against the arrest of prominent activists and anyone who raises their voice against the administration. They demanded the immediate release of all activists and politicians who had been arrested. Protesters argued that the Pakistan government was rattled by the how its brutal strategies in the region had been exposed by activists at the UNHRC. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:22Published

Daulat Beg Oldi Daulat Beg Oldi Military Base in Ladakh, India

Daulat Beg Oldi: Indian road to strategic dominance along LAC in war against China nears completion

 Daulat Beg Oldi Road is ready at the height of about 13 thousand to 16 thousand feet near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) from China on the Himalaya peaks. Amid..
DNA
Emphasis put on development of border infrastructure: PM Modi [Video]

Emphasis put on development of border infrastructure: PM Modi

While talking at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government put emphasis on the development of border infrastructure. "Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40-45 years. I don't want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it," PM said. "Emphasis has been put on the development of border infrastructure. Its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

IAF demonstrated operational capability along northern border, says IAF chief; commends air warriors for quick response in Ladakh row

 Talking about security challenges in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the..
IndiaTimes

IAF demonstrated its operational capability along northern border: Chief of Air Staff

 Talking about security challenges in eastern Ladakh, the Chief of Air Staff commended the air warriors for their "prompt response" in the recent standoff on the..
IndiaTimes
‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi [Video]

‘We would have thrown China out in 15 minutes’: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian territory but now they have taken over 1200 sq km of India’s land and yet the Prime Minister denies it. He further said that India is the only country whose territory has been taken over and yet the Prime Minister calls himself a patriot. Rahul Gandhi also said that if the Congress was in power they would have thrown out China and it would not have taken them any more than 15 minutes to do so. Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing his supporters in Kurukshetra, Haryana said that Prime Minister Modi does not understand the strength of the farmers and the common man of India. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi led a tractor yatra in the state in protest against the Modi government’s recently passed farm laws. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:42Published
‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi [Video]

‘PM Modi gave 1200 sq km land to China to protect his image’: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined. India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost. Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:16Published

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Where does he get such 'nasha': MP minister in dig at Rahul

 Referring to the Ladakh standoff, Gandhi on Tuesday said had the UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15..
IndiaTimes

DNA Special: Detailed analysis of Rahul Gandhi's claim of chasing Chinese Army back in 15 minutes

 In the show DNA, Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary makes a detailed analysis of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's claim of evicting and throwing China out of Ladakh in..
DNA

Shyok River Shyok River river in India and Pakistan


Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules Military transport aircraft

Pentagon okays $90 mn sale of spares, support for C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to India

 The Pentagon has approved India's request to buy $ 90 million worth of equipment, spare parts and logistical support for its fleet of C-130J Super Hercules cargo..
IndiaTimes
Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border [Video]

Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border

The Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on Pakistani and Chinese borders. The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night. IAF performed operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

Sukhoi Su-30MKI Sukhoi Su-30MKI Indian variant of the Su-30MK multirole fighter aircraft

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Indigenously built 5th generation fighter aircraft to be included in Air Force by 2029

 HAL Tejas, Sukhoi-30 MKI, and Rafael, along with Navy's HAL, Naval Tejas, and MiG-29s in the Air Force, will be replaced this 5th generation indigenous fighter..
DNA

Prepared for two-front war: IAF Chief Bhadauria on tensions with China and Pakistan

 The IAF has pushed its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft to key frontier airbases along the Line of Actual Control.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF


newKerala.com - Published


Tweets about this

joshkum18719270

josh kumar READY FOR UNDERTAKING OPERATIONS ON BOTH CHINA, PAKISTAN FRONTS: IAF Monday, September 28, 2020 5 days ago

india_emerging

INDIA - THE EMERGING SUPERPOWER RT @ani_digital: Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/nFOBHPcomA https://t.… 6 days ago

_Indiaupdates

India Updates IAF is ready for undertaking operations on both China and Pakistan fronts https://t.co/OB83ilq7I7 #IndianAirForce… https://t.co/3gWooKe3S5 1 week ago

anuragtamrakar6

अनुराग ताम्रकार RT @Rudra_Aksh27: With India facing a possible dual threat from China n Pakistan, IAF hs bn training to tackle two-pronged attack on it's… 1 week ago

SurkundSameer

Sameer Surkund RT @TOIIndiaNews: Ready to undertake operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF https://t.co/ibJzhVcUZI 1 week ago

RaviMishra2029

Ravi Mishra RT @sahilndy: Joint byline story with .@ajitkdubey sir. Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF https://t.c… 1 week ago

AnanthuV19

Ananthu V RT @news15_india: Ready for undertaking operations on both China, Pakistan fronts: IAF https://t.co/Jw0S3Kp1Kd https://t.co/6E5Kt7j6QI 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

'If China uses Skardu airfield, we will deal with it accordingly': IAF Chief [Video]

'If China uses Skardu airfield, we will deal with it accordingly': IAF Chief

Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reacted over reports on China to take help of Pakistan against India. "Whether China will use Skardu (airfield in Gilgit-Baltistan), is an open-ended..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:47Published
‘No question of China getting the better of us’: IAF Chief on LAC standoff [Video]

‘No question of China getting the better of us’: IAF Chief on LAC standoff

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria has said that there is no chance of China getting the better of India under any circumstances. Bhadauria said that IAF had made adequate deployment across all..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published
Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists [Video]

Anti-Pakistan protest in Canada: Release China critic, say Baloch activists

A protest against the Pakistani government and army was organised in Canada's Toronto. Baloch activists demanded the release of Shabir Baloch, a critic of China's increasing involvement in the country,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:33Published