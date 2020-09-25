Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF
At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force in Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously at both the fronts.
The forward air base which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night.
Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok River to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton -32.In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts.
"We are fully trained and highly motivated.
We live by the IAF's motto-Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."
India successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile Rudram-1. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction. The RUDRAM is first indigenous anti-radiation missile of the country for Indian Air Force (IAF), being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The missile is integrated on SU-30 MKI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions. It has INS-GPS navigation with Passive Homing Head for the final attack. The RUDRAM hit the radiation target with pin-point accuracy,’ a statement from the Ministry of Defence said. With this, the country has established indigenous capability to develop long range air launched anti-radiation missiles for neutralising enemy Radars, communication sites and other RF emitting targets. Watch the full video for all the details on why Rudram-1 will be a gamechanger for India.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:35Published
An IAF helicopter made precautionary landing in Uttar Pradesh's saharanpur on Thursday. Landing was made by the advanced light helicopter due to technical snag. IAF helicopter landed safely following prompt and swift emergency action by air crew. Rescue team was sent to the area where chopper landed, IAF said. The helicopter was on a routine training mission from air force station Sarsawa.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08Published
Massive protests were held in Gilgit-Baltistan against the atrocities by Pakistan in the region. People were protesting against the arrest of prominent activists and anyone who raises their voice against the administration. They demanded the immediate release of all activists and politicians who had been arrested. Protesters argued that the Pakistan government was rattled by the how its brutal strategies in the region had been exposed by activists at the UNHRC. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:22Published
While talking at the inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government put emphasis on the development of border infrastructure. "Many other important projects were treated in the same way as Atal tunnel. The strategically important Daulat Beg Oldi airstrip in Ladakh remained closed for 40-45 years. I don't want to go into details as to what was the helplessness and the pressure behind it," PM said. "Emphasis has been put on the development of border infrastructure. Its benefits are being extended to the common people as well as our armed forces personnel."
Rahul Gandhi has launched another scathing another scathing attack on PM Modi over the situation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul said that China never had the guts to step into Indian territory but now they have taken over 1200 sq km of India’s land and yet the Prime Minister denies it. He further said that India is the only country whose territory has been taken over and yet the Prime Minister calls himself a patriot. Rahul Gandhi also said that if the Congress was in power they would have thrown out China and it would not have taken them any more than 15 minutes to do so. Rahul Gandhi, who was addressing his supporters in Kurukshetra, Haryana said that Prime Minister Modi does not understand the strength of the farmers and the common man of India. Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi led a tractor yatra in the state in protest against the Modi government’s recently passed farm laws. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:42Published
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at PM Narendra Modi over Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to transgress because they know that PM Modi is only concerned about his own image. Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi handoved over 1200 sq km of India’s land to China only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi lied to the entire nation only to protect his own image. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that PM Modi is scared of China and even journalists because he is afraid his image will be ruined. India and China have been involved in a standoff with at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament that China has been attempting to change the status quo in Ladakh but India is committed to protecting its territorial integrity at any cost. Several rounds of talks have followed between the two sides but not much headway has been made. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
The Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on Pakistani and Chinese borders. The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi is around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night. IAF performed operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37Published
A protest against the Pakistani government and army was organised in Canada's Toronto. Baloch activists demanded the release of Shabir Baloch, a critic of China's increasing involvement in the country,..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33Published