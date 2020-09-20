Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Indian Army deploys tanks, infantry combat vehicles near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Watch: Indian Army deploys tanks, infantry combat vehicles near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Watch: Indian Army deploys tanks, infantry combat vehicles near LAC in Eastern Ladakh

Indian Army deployed tanks and infantry combat vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh.

Army has deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with the BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles.

These tanks can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps ready for action near LAC [Video]

Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps ready for action near LAC

Indian Army deployed T-90 and T-72 tanks along with BMP-2 Infantry Combat Vehicles near the Line of Actual Control in Chumar-Demchok area in Eastern Ladakh. Major General Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff,14 Corps while speaking to ANI assured that adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine to ensure crew and equipment readiness. Major General Arvind Kapoor said, "Fire and Fury Corps is the only formation of Indian Army and also in world to have actually deployed mechanised forces in such harsh terrain. Maintenance of tanks, infantry combat vehicles and heavy guns is a challenge in this terrain. To ensure crew and equipment readiness, adequate arrangements are in place for both man and machine."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:30Published

Indian Army geared up for battling both China, harsh winters in Eastern Ladakh

 Engaged in a conflict with China for almost five months, the Indian Army's armoured regiments are ready to take on the Chinese Army at altitudes of over 14,500..
IndiaTimes

Former BJP leader Jaswant Singh passes away

 Former Union minister Jaswant Singh passed away on Sunday morning. He was 82. Jaswant Singh was a retired officer of the Indian Army and was one of the founding..
IndiaTimes

How prepared is Indian Army if China doesn't withdraw troops from LAC

 Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament that unless the Chinese army withdraws from the LAC, the Indian Army will be ready on the outskirts..
DNA

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

India deploys T-72, T-90 tanks, infantry combat vehicles along LAC in eastern Ladakh

 Even though Ladakh is notorious for rough winters and high-speed freezing winds, these vehicles can operate at temperatures up to minus 40 degree Celsius.
DNA

We have parity with PLA, can give befitting reply: Rajnath Singh

 Rajnath Singh’s remark came against the backdrop of the Army’s successful manoeuvre in taking control of strategic heights in the Pangong lake region of..
IndiaTimes

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF [Video]

Ready for undertaking operations on China, Pakistan fronts: IAF

At a time when it is suspected that both China and Pakistan may come together against India, the Indian Air Force in Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously at both the fronts. The forward air base which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and the strategic Daulat Beg Oldi around 80 kilometres, the activity of fighter, transport aircraft and helicopters is going on during both day and night. Team ANI reached the strategically located airbase moving through the Khardungla pass along the Shyok River to witness the operations of fighter aircraft including the Su-30MKI and the transport planes including the C-130J Super Hercules, Ilyushin-76 and the Anton -32.In view of the ongoing conflict with China, the fighter aircraft are operating during both day and night, the transport aircraft are continuously flying in and out of the airbase with troops, rations and ammunition to the troops located in bases on the Line of Actual Control in DBO and other areas in Eastern Ladakh.Asked about the threat from Pakistan's Skardu airbase and possibility of China-Pakistan coming together there, an Indian Air Force pilot of Flight Lieutenant -rank said, "Owing to the modern platform, the IAF is fully trained and is ready to undertake any operations on both the fronts. "We are fully trained and highly motivated. We live by the IAF's motto-Touch the Sky with Glory." Speaking about the IAF's capability to undertake night operations in these tough terrains, a fighter pilot said, "Today, our warfare capabilities have grown, so much so that we are able to undertake all types of missions even at nights from the forward base."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:09Published

Chumar Chumar Military Base in Ladakh, India


T-90 T-90 Russian third-generation main battle tank


T-72 T-72 Type of Main battle tank

Related news from verified sources

India deploys T-72, T-90 tanks, infantry combat vehicles along LAC in eastern Ladakh

Even though Ladakh is notorious for rough winters and high-speed freezing winds, these vehicles can...
DNA - Published

Blow to China as Indian Army takes control of 6 new major peaks along LAC

Amid the simmering tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •DNA


LAC row: India has occupied 6 new major heights

In the last 3 weeks, the Indian Army has occupied 6 new major hill features on the LAC during the...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border [Video]

Watch: IAF operates C-130J, Su-30MKI aircraft near PoK & China border

The Indian Air Force on Friday said it was ready for undertaking operations simultaneously on Pakistani and Chinese borders. The forward airbase which from where Pakistan is around 50 kilometres and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:37Published
Shopian encounter: Indian Army initiates action against troops in Kashmir [Video]

Shopian encounter: Indian Army initiates action against troops in Kashmir

Indian military begins disciplinary proceedings against several soldiers in Kashmir over killings of three young men.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:19Published
Huge 10-foot-long python removed from underneath vehicle in traffic on Indian highway [Video]

Huge 10-foot-long python removed from underneath vehicle in traffic on Indian highway

A 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python snake was removed from under a car in western India's Mumbai on September 21. The tricky rescue operation saw a rescue team attempt to coax the snake out from the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:20Published