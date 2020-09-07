Double hump camel soon to be inducted in Indian Army to help patrol India-China border

DRDO scientist Prabhu Prasad Sarangi said, "We have been doing research on double hump camels.
They are local animals.
We have researched on endurance and loadcarrying capacity of these camels.
We have conducted research in Eastern Ladakh area at 17,000 ft height near the China border and found they can carry a load of 170 kg and with this load they can patrol for 12 kms." These local double hump camels were also compared to single hump camels which were brought in from Rajasthan to test them for endurance.
These camels can survive on food and water scarcity for three days.
"Trial has been conducted and these camels will soon be inducted into the Army.
These animals have less population but after proper breeding once we reach the numbers then they will be inducted," Sarangi added.
Indian Army traditionally uses in the region mules and ponies which have the capacity to carry around 40 kilograms of load.
Now the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) is focusing on increasing the population of these double hump camels.
Indian Army organized Shikara race in Srinagar on September 20. The race was organized in the world famous Dal Lake to promote Srinagar's tourism. Around 15 Shikaras participated in the race. Commanding Officer 20 RR, Colonel Praveen Kumar said, "This is our annual event, every year we organize Shikara race, and from past few years we have been organizing boat race for children too. But due to coronavirus, we could not do that this year. But as situation is comparatively better now, in order to promote tourism Shikara union organized the Shikara race."
India and China have been engaged in a tussle at the LAC in Ladakh since May 2020. After the tussle turned violent in Galwan valley, leading to casualties on both sides, talks have been underway but no headway has been made. The Defence and Foreign Ministers of the two countries have also met in Moscow to discuss the border situation. The Chinese Army has made several aggressive moves, attempting to change the status quo unilaterally in the past few months. Each time Indian forces have responded in equal measure to push back the Chinese. Indian Special Forces also managed to capture key strategic heights on the Southern banks of Pangong Tso in late August, giving Indian forces a key advantage. So what are the options on the table for India to tackle China’s nefarious designs at the LAC? Lt General DS Hooda(Retd) tells Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad that India has the option of using special forces across the border. He added that if the situation arises, India has the ability to carry out cross-LAC operations. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:06Published
India and China will hold Corps Commander level talks for the 6th time since June 2020. The talks are aimed at resolving the simmering situation at the LAC in Ladakh. The first five Corps Commander level talks have not been able to make much headway. However, coming in the backdrop of the high level meetings between Foreign and Defence Ministers of India & China in Moscow, there is some optimism about the latest talks. The Defence Minister had told Parliament that has tried on several occasions has tried to alter the status quo through aggressive means in at the LAC in Ladakh. He had also added that China has not honoured any of the agreements reached so far during talks at various levels. The latest round of talks also come as Indian Air Force conducted familiarization sorties of the recently acquired Rafale jets in Ladakh. So what impact will the Rafale jets have on the situation at the LAC? How will it boost India’s chances against the Chinese PLA? Watch Lt General (Retd) DS Hooda answer all these questions.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:49Published
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has shown the successful demonstration of hypersonic air-breathing scramjet technology with the flight test of Hypersonic Technology Demonstration Vehicle (HSTDV). The test was done at 1103 hours on September 07 from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Launch Complex at Wheeler Island, off the coast of Odisha. With this, India has become the fourth country to develop and test hypersonic technology. "It's a major technological breakthrough in country. This testing paves the way for development of more critical technologies, materials and hypersonic vehicles. This puts India in a selected club of nations who have demonstrated this technology," DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy said.
India successfully tested the indigenously developed Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. The test was conducted about 11:03 am from the APJ Abdul Kalam testing range in Balasore, Odisha. The HSTDV is an unmanned scramjet demonstration aircraft for hypersonic speed flight and can cruise at a speed of Mach 6 and an altitude of 32.5 kilometres. This is a big step towards developing indigenous defence technology and comes as a boost to PM Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ ambition. With this test, India now joins US, China and Russia who are the only other nations to have developed and successfully tested the HSTDV. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the effort of the Defence Research and Development Organisation and said that the nation is proud of their landmark achievement. Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel related with HSTDV mission for their ‘resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening nation’s defence capabilities’. Watch the full video for all the details on the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:52Published
The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed. The 9.2-km Atal Tunnel will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by almost 4 hours. It will also reduce the distance between the two by 46 kilometres. The tunnel has CCTV cameras at every 60 metres & emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres. Fire hydrants have also been installed in case of any fire incident. The construction of the tunnel was completed in a span of 10 years. “The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years,” said Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:43Published
A Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested for allegedly leaking defence information to his Chinese handlers. Sharma, who wrote for Chinese state media Global Times among other..