Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Trending: Justin Bieber Tattoo



Singer Justin Bieber took to social media to show off his latest tattoo - a rose on his neck. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:28 Published 5 minutes ago

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'



Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago