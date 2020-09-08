FOSTER BOY Movie
FOSTER BOY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a high-powered corporate lawyer, estranged from his family and his humanity; Jamal Randolph (Shane Paul McGhie) is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after enduring years of abuse in the corrupt foster care system.
If Michael and Jamal can overcome their differences, they may find justice for Jamal and expose the immorality of for-profit foster care.
Release Date: 9/25/2020 Directed by: Youssef Delara Cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Matthew Modine, Louis Gossett Jr, Michael Hyatt, Michael Beach, Greg Germann, Julie Benz, Lex Scott Davis