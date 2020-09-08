If Michael and Jamal can overcome their differences, they may find justice for Jamal and expose the immorality of for-profit foster care.

FOSTER BOY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a high-powered corporate lawyer, estranged from his family and his humanity; Jamal Randolph (Shane Paul McGhie) is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after enduring years of abuse in the corrupt foster care system.