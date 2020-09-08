Global  
 

FOSTER BOY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a high-powered corporate lawyer, estranged from his family and his humanity; Jamal Randolph (Shane Paul McGhie) is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after enduring years of abuse in the corrupt foster care system.

If Michael and Jamal can overcome their differences, they may find justice for Jamal and expose the immorality of for-profit foster care.

Release Date: 9/25/2020 Directed by: Youssef Delara Cast: Shane Paul McGhie, Matthew Modine, Louis Gossett Jr, Michael Hyatt, Michael Beach, Greg Germann, Julie Benz, Lex Scott Davis


PJ_Foster

Foster Lab RT @mariaansine: A screen shot from the #PictureAScientist movie. This is what female scientists in academia experience (especially what’s… 14 minutes ago

jolangf0rd

🦋✨💋👾 RT @gabriellewentt: @jolangf0rd just to let y’all know make sure y’all vote for him and his new movie foster boy and his show deputy❤️ 17 minutes ago

gabriellewentt

gabriellewentt @jolangf0rd just to let y’all know make sure y’all vote for him and his new movie foster boy and his show deputy❤️ 21 minutes ago

dankyankees

Jules N. Binoculars @WillDollis @TBO_92 @JuniorMintal @stillgray @TheJusticeDept @netflix What, twerking in a movie? They're called ACT… https://t.co/jvEEj3398i 1 hour ago

KidsInSpotlight

KidsInTheSpotlight RT @FosterBoyMovie: #FosterBoyMovie is out 9/25 and you can pre-order it on iTunes now! Jamal's story is fictional, but the abuse that he s… 1 hour ago

merlin3663

merlin3663 @AmysGotBirds I used to like james woods. Especially in that movie contact with jodie foster. I know he went to M… https://t.co/dKapQOfDnH 2 hours ago

Looping_

Looping RT @AvriSapir: Performative bullshit like this is offensive to me as a survivor of child pornography. Mr. Cruz, you get hysteric about a m… 2 hours ago

doncastella

Don Castella RT @Ps5725: @SenTedCruz @HawkingJay33 @FoxNews People are bringing up the Jodie Foster movie where she played a prostitute. But the scenes… 3 hours ago


