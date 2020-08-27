Global  
 

'Clippers can't just show up and win' — Shannon Sharpe on LA's close Gm3 win over Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:50s - Published
The Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets after their 113-107 victory last night.

It was a back-and-forth game all night, but Los Angeles closed the 4th quarter with a 23-to-10 run.

Paul George lived up to his Playoff P nickname with a game-high 32 points.

Kawhi Leonard added 23, but it was his clutch block on a late Jamal Murray dunk attempt that had the whole arena buzzing.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Denver Nuggets and if they'll be able to overcome to Clippers.


FOX Sports - Published


kak19940136

Kak @havehopehut they are great. they are certainly better than the lakers. but this clown show by some clippers players is just plain annoying 7 hours ago

BullsBearsChi

Jamaal Also, Denver has played better than the Clippers the last couple of games on are down 2-1. That just goes to show y… https://t.co/QubzSK55U1 10 hours ago

DIREWOLF817

. @TheD_is_Silent_ @trakkyy_ @DisrespectTv @BryMontana @BenGolliver He must be because NBA just wants large market te… https://t.co/bPBz1xDc6T 11 hours ago

show_god05

Cam RT @TomerAzarly: Ivica Zubac just fouled out, and I'm not sure what he has to do there when Jokic is flailing and hooking him. #Clippers 12 hours ago

Jairo7Rios

Jairo Rios @RealSkipBayless The clippers thought they would just show up and the Nuggets would just fall but they are realizin… https://t.co/eevzXhupel 13 hours ago

jordan200019

jordan2000 RT @Clippersin4_: Now we just need the 4th quarter Clippers to show up 13 hours ago

Clippersin4_

Playoffs Disney Kawhi (2-1) Now we just need the 4th quarter Clippers to show up 13 hours ago

JustKevooo

kev Clippers fans gotta be so frustrated with this team. 😂 Like they're so talented, yet they just don't care and then… https://t.co/wR7xBNTqK9 13 hours ago


