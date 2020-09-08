Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike

The largest number of coronavirus tests yet seen in Kensington and Chelsea were carried out over the weekend - as part of the public health response to a drastic increase in case numbers among young people.

The borough has the highest case rate in London, despite its small size and relative affluence.

Report by Jonesia.

