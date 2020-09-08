Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:48s - Published
Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike

Kensington and Chelsea see Covid cases spike

The largest number of coronavirus tests yet seen in Kensington and Chelsea were carried out over the weekend - as part of the public health response to a drastic increase in case numbers among young people.

The borough has the highest case rate in London, despite its small size and relative affluence.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH [Video]

Trump did not intentionally mislead public on COVID-19: WH

After recordings based on a new Bob Woodward book revealed that President Donald Trump knew early on how deadly and contagious the coronavirus was, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday that Trump did not intentionally mislead Americans about the virus' severity.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published
COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike with over 4,000 new cases

The national capital on September 09 crossed 2-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 4,039 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. The total tally rose to 2,01,174, including 4,638 deaths. Karnataka reported 9,540 new COVID-19 cases and 128 deaths today. The Ministry of Health stated on September 09 that 60% of the total cases have been recorded only in 5 states with 89,706 new cases. Maharashtra has alone contributed more than 20,000 and Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 10,000.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published
COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue [Video]

COVID: Parents stage protest, beat utensils over school fees issue

In Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, parents staged protest over school fees amid COVID-19. They beat utensils and raised placards. Parents demanded the school associations to not ask for full fees given the current pandemic situation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’ [Video]

Sturgeon: Internal Market bill is an ‘abomination’

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon describes the new Internal Market Bill as an “abomination”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:39Published
Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’ [Video]

Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government’s proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as “wrong”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published

Frenchman Alain Cocq accepts palliative care after bid to livestream death

 Alain Cocq's decision to eat again comes after Facebook blocked him from livestreaming his own death.
BBC News
Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in London for post-Brexit trade talks

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London to a scrum of reporters and the strains of the Italian protest folk song ‘Bella Ciao’. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Camilla visits Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes [Video]

Camilla visits Medical Detection Dogs in Milton Keynes

The Duchess of Cornwall has visited the Medical Detection Dogs’ training centre in Milton Keynes, where trials are currently underway to determine whether dogs can act as a diagnostic tool of Covid-19. Her Royal Highness met staff and supporters of the charity in her role as patron. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:51Published

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven years [Video]

One Direction waxworks removed from London's Madame Tussauds after seven years

One Direction's waxworks have been removed from Madame Tussauds in London - four years after the group went on hiatus.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

When the Overwatch League moved online, fans found new ways to connect

 A group of Chengdu Hunters fans following an August 8th watch party. | Photo: Panda Base

Marie Blanquart had big plans for 2020. As president of The..
The Verge
Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament [Video]

Extinction Rebellion try to block Prime Minister's motorcade from reaching Parliament

Protesters were arrested after gluing themselves to a road in central London,aiming to disrupt the Prime Minister's journey to Parliament for PMQs. Atleast three people were arrested, including Will, who says the climateemergency is far worse than the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Government isignoring the issue. Demonstrators have also occupied trees in ParliamentSquare and held theatrical performances to highlight their cause.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives in UK for Brexit talks

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrives from the Eurostar with EUambassador to the UK, Portuguese diplomat Joao Vale de Almeida, at St PancrasInternational railway station, London, for the latest round of thenegotiations on a free trade deal between the EU and the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this