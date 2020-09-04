Shannon Sharpe: Rockets are confusing Lakers' adjustments for desperation | UNDISPUTED

While the Houston Rockets lost Game 2 to the Los Angeles Lakers, head coach Mike D’Antoni feels confident his team knows how to attack the west’s #1 seed in tonight’s Game 3.

D’Antoni said that after watching film, he senses quote 'desperation' in how LA is trying to guard Houston’s small-ball lineups.

James Harden agreed and added that Houston’s confidence is 'skyrocketing' due to the fact they didn’t play particularly well and still had a chance down the stretch to win on Sunday.

