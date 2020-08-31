Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer leak reveals a brand new gameplay mode Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:02s - Published 1 day ago Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer leak reveals a brand new gameplay mode Twitch streamer Douglas “DougIsRaw” Wolf went live while playing what appeared to be an earlier build of Cold War.DougIsRaw’s stream was ended within minutes and all clips of his play were purged on Twitch but the leak has already made its way onto YouTube and Reddit.The 6 minute video should be immediately familiar for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players except for one big feature: the new VIP Escort mode.Cold War will be the first Call of Duty title to feature a VIP mode and it appears to be modeled after the lesser known VIP modes in Counter-Strike and Counter-Strike Source.What’s unclear is who or what the VIP is. We don’t know if it’s an object, an AI character or a role adopted by an actual player.Along with the VIP mode, the leak revealed a new map set in 1980s Miami, specifically South Beach judging by all the gorgeous art deco and neon lighting.The default loadouts seen on screen were Stealth Ops, Point Man, Grenadier, Fire Support and Double Agent.There are also some very welcome quality of life changes such as a visible health bar on enemies which was first introduced in Call of Duty: Warzone.Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is scheduled to release on November 13, 2020 0

