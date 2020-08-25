Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign

Country's leader has kicked off her governing party's campaign - ahead of November's general election.

Responding to the decision by the Kyauktada Township Court to convict activist and poet Maung Saungkha in connection with a peaceful protest against mobile..

Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders How the Karen National Defence Organisation is making sure children are still going to school in Myanmar, despite a government ban because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Myanmar defecting soldiers may have proof of atrocities: NGO Two Myanmar soldiers could provide evidence in International Criminal Court’s genocide investigation, rights group says.

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pulled out of the first event of her election campaign on Monday, citing a worsening outbreak of the novel..

