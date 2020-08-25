Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
5 minutes ago
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign
Country's leader has kicked off her governing party's campaign - ahead of November's general election.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders How the Karen National Defence Organisation is making sure children are still going to school in Myanmar, despite a government ban because of the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi launched her re-election bid on Tuesday ahead of polls set for...
Zee News - Published
9 hours ago Also reported by •
SeattlePI.com • IndiaTimes • Newsday
YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pulled out of the first event of her election...
WorldNews - Published
1 day ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources