Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:25s - Published
Country's leader has kicked off her governing party's campaign - ahead of November's general election.


Aung San Suu Kyi Aung San Suu Kyi Burmese politician

Myanmar's Suu Kyi pulls out of first election trip over coronavirus

 YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pulled out of the first event of her election campaign on Monday, citing a worsening outbreak of the novel..
WorldNews

Myanmar Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

Myanmar defecting soldiers may have proof of atrocities: NGO [Video]

Myanmar defecting soldiers may have proof of atrocities: NGO

Two Myanmar soldiers could provide evidence in International Criminal Court’s genocide investigation, rights group says.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 12:40Published
Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders [Video]

Myanmar lockdown: Karen minority defies school ban orders

How the Karen National Defence Organisation is making sure children are still going to school in Myanmar, despite a government ban because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:52Published

Myanmar: Poet convicted for protesting against internet restrictions

 Responding to the decision by the Kyauktada Township Court to convict activist and poet Maung Saungkha in connection with a peaceful protest against mobile..
WorldNews

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi vows victory in election as campaign starts despite virus surge

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi launched her re-election bid on Tuesday ahead of polls set for...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comIndiaTimesNewsday


Myanmar's Suu Kyi pulls out of first election trip over coronavirus

Myanmar's Suu Kyi pulls out of first election trip over coronavirus YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi pulled out of the first event of her election...
WorldNews - Published


Myanmar general election: Student unions call for boycott [Video]

Myanmar general election: Student unions call for boycott

Why people in Myanmar are being urged not to vote in elections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election [Video]

Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election

Rohingya politician Abdul Rasheed was born in Myanmar and is one of the very few from the Muslim minority to have Myanmar citizenship. But when the country goes to the polls in November, he will not be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published