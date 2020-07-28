Malaysian 12-year-old drives fuel tanker Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 02:18s - Published 3 minutes ago Malaysian 12-year-old drives fuel tanker Police are investigating after this video appeared showing a 12-year-old boy driving a huge fuel tanker around a yard and reversing it into a tight space without even an adult in the cab to supervise him.A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident is believed to have taken place in the small town of Rantau in the district of Seremban in the western Malaysian state of Negeri Sembilan where police are investigating the boy's parents and the company for negligence.The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) confirmed the probe after the footage of the boy driving a tanker in broad daylight appeared on social media. 0

